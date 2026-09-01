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Mamelodi Sundowns star Malibongwe Khoza issues Milford FC warning - 'We are expecting a very energetic team'
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Khoza identifies the unique threat of Milford
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Malibongwe Khoza has offered a detailed assessment of what awaits the Pretoria heavyweights when they host Milford FC for a crucial Betway Premiership tie at Loftus Versfeld.
Speaking to the club's media team ahead of the 19h30 kickoff, Khoza highlighted the specific tactical challenges the visitors will present.
The young defender was clear about the level of intensity required to secure three points. "Of course, from this side we are expecting a very energetic team, very counter-attacking play," Khoza said.
"So I think they are going to come with a lot of energy, and we are very ready for them, and we are going to give our all for our supporters."
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Newcomers proving their top-flight worth
Milford have enjoyed a respectable start to life in the Betway Premiership, recording two victories, one draw, and just a single defeat to occupy fifth place in the standings.
“I wouldn’t say I’m surprised [that Milford are not at the bottom part of the table] because they have a lot of experienced players who have been playing in the league.
"That really helps them to keep the momentum going and keep the team stable,” Khoza explained.
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Sundowns riding high after MTN8 heroics
The mood in the Chloorkop camp remains buoyant after Sundowns secured their place in the MTN8 final last Sunday.
It was a resilient performance that saw them overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit against Golden Arrows, eventually winning the second leg 3-2 to progress via the away goals rule.
This knockout success has provided a significant psychological boost, reinforcing the squad's belief as they juggle multiple domestic competitions.
“It feels amazing [reaching the MTN8 final] because it is something that we have always wanted to do, because a lot of people are complaining that we are not putting more focus on local competitions.
"So we made sure that we reached the final, and we will try to win it,” the defender added.
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The hunt for domestic silverware continues
With three wins and a draw from their opening four matches, Sundowns have set a blistering pace to keep pace with Pirates.
Their attacking potency is unmatched in the division, having scored 11 goals in just five games, but the defensive structure remains a work in progress.
As the season progresses, the depth of the Sundowns squad will be tested by the fixture congestion that comes with chasing multiple trophies.
However, Khoza’s recent integration into the first-team setup after a stint in the DDC shows the pathway available for young talent at the club.
For now, the objective is simple: navigate the energy of Milford FC and maintain the pressure at the summit of the Betway Premiership table.
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