Mamelodi Sundowns star Malibongwe Khoza issues Milford FC warning - 'We are expecting a very energetic team'

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Malibongwe Khoza has offered a detailed assessment of what awaits the Pretoria heavyweights when they host Milford FC for a crucial Betway Premiership tie at Loftus Versfeld.

Speaking to the club's media team ahead of the 19h30 kickoff, Khoza highlighted the specific tactical challenges the visitors will present.

The young defender was clear about the level of intensity required to secure three points. "Of course, from this side we are expecting a very energetic team, very counter-attacking play," Khoza said.

"So I think they are going to come with a lot of energy, and we are very ready for them, and we are going to give our all for our supporters."



