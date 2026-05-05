Mamelodi Sundowns
Mamelodi Sundowns star facing another loan move after struggling for game time at PSL rivals
- Stellenbosch
Struggles for Kodisang at Stellenbosch
Kobamelo Kodisang is currently on loan at Stellenbosch FC, having joined the Cape Winelands outfit in January from Mamelodi Sundowns.
However, despite the high expectations surrounding his arrival, the former Platinum Stars man has failed to break into the starting line-up under the guidance of head coach Gavin Hunt.
Since making the move to Stellies, Kodisang has been a peripheral figure, featuring only once in the Premiership and making a solitary appearance in the Nedbank Cup.
His involvement in the CAF Confederation Cup group stages accounted for another three appearances, but with the season reaching its business end, his chances of featuring regularly appear slim.
- AVS Futebol SAD
A season of limited opportunities
The current campaign has been a difficult one for the winger, who spent the first half of the season on loan with Portuguese top-flight side AVS.
Much like his time in the Western Cape, Kodisang struggled for consistency in Europe, appearing only sporadically while also dealing with an ill-timed injury setback.
Across both loan spells at AVS and Stellenbosch, the attacker has managed just 10 appearances in all competitions.
This lack of rhythm has seemingly convinced the hierarchies at Chloorkop that the player is not currently at the level required to challenge for a place in Miguel Cardoso’s talent-heavy first-team squad for the upcoming season.
- Backpage
Uncertainty surrounds Kodisang and Thapelo Maseko
With Sundowns set to make defining decisions on their returning loanees, it is understood that Kodisang is not expected to be integrated back into the senior team.
Accoring to Soccer Laduma, a fresh loan move is the most likely outcome, though a permanent departure from the club cannot be ruled out.
Meanwhile, the club must also decide on the future of Thapelo Maseko, who is currently on loan in Cyprus with AEL Limassol.
- Backpage
What's next Kobamelo Kodisang?
Kobamelo Kodisang still has a couple of years left on his contract, having signed with Sundowns on a long-term contract in July 2024.
The speedy winger is seemingly not in the plans of Cardoso and his technical team.
The Portuguese mentor has used players such as Tashreeq Mattews, Thapelo Morena, and Kutlwano Lethlaku, among others, on the flanks.
In the coming weeks, the former Bidvest Wits star will know his fate, which is likely a move away from the club in the hope he can resurrect what was once a promising career.