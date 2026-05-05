Mamelodi Sundowns star facing another loan move after struggling for game time at PSL rivals

Kobamelo Kodisang is currently on loan at Stellenbosch FC, having joined the Cape Winelands outfit in January from Mamelodi Sundowns.

However, despite the high expectations surrounding his arrival, the former Platinum Stars man has failed to break into the starting line-up under the guidance of head coach Gavin Hunt.

Since making the move to Stellies, Kodisang has been a peripheral figure, featuring only once in the Premiership and making a solitary appearance in the Nedbank Cup.

His involvement in the CAF Confederation Cup group stages accounted for another three appearances, but with the season reaching its business end, his chances of featuring regularly appear slim.







