Mamelodi Sundowns star Aubrey Modiba makes wish after Orlando Pirates title setback - 'Anything can happen but...'

Orlando Pirates missed a massive opportunity to seize control of the league title on Saturday afternoon when they were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Durban City FC at the Orlando Amstel Arena.

A victory for Abdeslam Ouaddou’s team would have moved them level on 68 points with Sundowns, effectively handing them the trophy due to their superior goal difference heading into the final round of fixtures.

However, the stalemate means the title race will now go down to the wire.

While the Buccaneers remain in a strong position, they must now defeat Orbit College FC in their final match to ensure they dethrone the Brazilians.

The stakes are equally high for Mswenko Boys, who need a result to avoid relegation to the National First Division, adding an extra layer of difficulty for the Soweto giants.







