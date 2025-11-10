Kobamelo Kodisang's failed move to Kaizer Chiefs explained 'we were not going to release him for a small fee' as agent reveals 'stumbling block'
Failed Chiefs move explained
Kobamelo Kodisang's agent, Mike Makaab, has now revealed what prevented the Mamelodi Sundowns forward from joining Kaizer Chiefs.
It is understood that Amakhosi were keen on Kodisang but in the end could not sign him, and now Makaab has explained what prevented the deal from seeing the light of day.
Chiefs interest confirmed
“There was interest from Kaizer Chiefs, but you must understand that at the time he was contracted to Braga, on loan at Moreirense,” Makaab told FARPost.
“And Braga were not going to release him for a small fee; they valued him very highly. So that was the stumbling block. Again, it’s easy to point fingers at a football club, at a football player, and at a football agent when you are looking from the outside.
Formal offer
Although Makaab confirmed there was interest from the Glamour Boys, a formal offer was never tabled.
"We must understand that these things have to align; the football club that is showing an interest in the player and the selling club have to be on the same page," he explained.
"Football transfers are more complicated than people think; they are only easy when a player is a free agent. So there was interest but no formal offer.”
Why was Makaab keen to get Kodisang out of Downs?
In a previous interview, the agent broke the silence and said he was worried that the Bafana Bafana forward was not getting enough playtime at Masandawana.
Kodisang joined Masandawana at the beginning of the 2024-25 season from Portuguese outfit Moreirense FC but failed to establish himself as a regular starter for the PSL giants.
“We are worried about Kobamelo Kodisang and his struggles for game time because he’s a very talented footballer,” Makaab said then.
“And I think he hasn’t been given a fair chance to compete for his position in the team, but we also understand that the players in his position are doing well, and the team is doing well."
- AVS Futebol SAD
Where is Kodisang now?
The winger is currently playing for Portuguese side AVS Futebol SAD on a season-long loan from Tshwane giants. The move back to Europe was agreed on in order to help Kodisang play more and get his career back on track.
At Sundowns, he scored two goals and provided two assists in 13 matches as he struggled for game time in the one season he was there.
He had joined the PSL defending champions from Moreirense FC in Portugal before the 2024/25 season began. In two seasons with Moreirense, the attacker scored 14 goals and provided six assists in 67 appearances.