Kobamelo Kodisang's failed move to Kaizer Chiefs explained 'we were not going to release him for a small fee' as agent reveals 'stumbling block'

“There was interest from Kaizer Chiefs, but you must understand that at the time he was contracted to Braga, on loan at Moreirense,” Makaab told FARPost.

“And Braga were not going to release him for a small fee; they valued him very highly. So that was the stumbling block. Again, it’s easy to point fingers at a football club, at a football player, and at a football agent when you are looking from the outside.