Mamelodi Sundowns reveal game plan in title run-in as Orlando Pirates continue working on getting a solution to Kaizer Chiefs' headache in Soweto derby

Sundowns' defender Kegan Johannes insists they are not focusing on the advantage they have but are working on getting positive results consistently.

“When it comes to winning, it’s about the attitude of the players. From the coach’s side, training and implementing it in the game and the discipline,” he said, as quoted by the Sowetan.

“It’s never easy to remain this consistent, but we try our best and take it one game at a time. We don’t look at five games ahead, but look at what we have to do now to better ourselves to get the results.”