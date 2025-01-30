'Mamelodi Sundowns panic when they hear Kaizer Chiefs' name, but I'm happy for you Lorch! Go to Mokwena but Thembinkosi will cost you, and Rhulani will be back to coach Masandawana in the future' - Fans

South Africans have taken to social media to share their views on Lorch reuniting with Mokwena in North Africa.

One of the biggest stories of the transfer window was Thembinkosi Lorch's future at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Bought by Rhulani Mokwena, the attacker found himself out of favour when Mokwena left Chloorkop in the off-season.

Kaizer Chiefs were believed to have made a bid to take the 31-year-old to Naturena but as the local PSL deadline came and went, no move was announced.

On Wednesday evening, 24 hours after the local window closed, news broke that Lorch was headed to his favourite coach's team, Wydad Casablanca on loan.

South African soccer fans flocked to social media to have their say on the move.

Have a look at some of their views as sampled by GOAL.

