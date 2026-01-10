Mamelodi Sundowns now target Kaizer Chiefs product after shocking Monnapule Saleng's signing from Orlando Pirates

Defending Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns are in the market to bring in high-quality players to help them get their domestic consistency back.

The Miguel Cardoso-led team failed to deliver the MTN8, were knocked out of the Carling Knockout, and are currently trailing Orlando Pirates in the PSL.

So far, the Brazilians have collected 26 points from the 13 games that they have played, while the Sea Robbers, who have played 12 matches, are on 28.

Their participation in the CAF Champions League and the Nedbank Cup demands quality depth, explaining why they are in the market.

A couple of days after the reported arrival of the Colombian striker Brayan Leon Muniz, Masandawana made another shocking signing, bringing on board Orlando Pirates winger Monnapule Saleng.