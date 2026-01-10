Mamelodi Sundowns now target Kaizer Chiefs product after shocking Monnapule Saleng's signing from Orlando Pirates
- Mamelodi Sundowns
Mamelodi Sundowns not ready to let go of their PSL dominance
Defending Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns are in the market to bring in high-quality players to help them get their domestic consistency back.
The Miguel Cardoso-led team failed to deliver the MTN8, were knocked out of the Carling Knockout, and are currently trailing Orlando Pirates in the PSL.
So far, the Brazilians have collected 26 points from the 13 games that they have played, while the Sea Robbers, who have played 12 matches, are on 28.
Their participation in the CAF Champions League and the Nedbank Cup demands quality depth, explaining why they are in the market.
A couple of days after the reported arrival of the Colombian striker Brayan Leon Muniz, Masandawana made another shocking signing, bringing on board Orlando Pirates winger Monnapule Saleng.
- Backpage
Sundowns set to sign Chiefs' product
Reports indicate Masandawana are now close to signing Kaizer Chiefs product Puso Dithejane whi has been excellent for his current team.
In the 23/24 campaign, he made 16 appearances for TS Galaxy and managed to score a goal and provide an assist. A season later, the now 21-year-old featured 32 times across all competitions with a return of two goals and six assists.
In the ongoing edition, before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) break, the versatile attacker has played 15 matches where he has found the back of the net four times and provided assists on six occasions. He was even part of the Bafana Bafana provisional squad but didn't make the final one.
"Mamelodi Sundowns are in advanced talks to sign TS Galaxy star Puso Dithejane," FARPost confirmed.
"The Brazilians are close to winning the race against rivals Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs to sign the 21-year-old utility attacker.
“Puso is close to joining Mamelodi Sundowns. The club held talks with the player’s camp, and I can tell you that Dithejane is keen on the move. It’s only a few things that are left to be ironed out," they concluded.
- Backpage
Dithejane open for new challenges
Initially, the South Africa international revealed he would love to try elsewhere after links to Croatia emerged.
“To be honest, hearing that a team in Europe is asking about me made me so happy,” he told FARPost.
“And that doesn’t mean I need to stop working hard because I’m getting recognised and there are teams that are asking about me.
“This has to push me to work even harder to constantly prove my qualities. I mean, I didn’t sign with any team overseas, hence I say I need to keep on working hard to prove that I can be a better player each and every day," Dithejane added.
- TS Galaxy
Chiefs to lose out?
The creative attacker further opened up about a possible return to the Glamour Boys in the future, after his unceremonious exit.
“Ja, it’s all the truth; I left because I refused to be a ball boy. We had a meeting before leaving," he said as quoted by iDiski Times.
"We didn’t have a disciplinary hearing. We just had a meeting. Then they told us we must leave. Then we left.
“I’m for me now. I can’t say that [I regret leaving], because I’m improved now and I’ve added something to my career. So I won’t say that.
"Um, I felt sad, obviously, and I was hoping I could play for Kaizer Chiefs,” Dithejane continued.
“Maybe, maybe not, maybe I’m going to play there [in the future], but then I’m here at TS Galaxy now, focusing here.
"But I was hoping to play there and I was working hard for that spot in the first team," he concluded.