Boost For Mamelodi Sundowns' CAF Champions League & PSL Bid! Tshwane giants agree to sign 20-goal contribution forward from South American club

After failing in their pursuit of the Carling Knockout and the MTN8, Sundowns cannot afford to lose more titles in the season.

As the 2025/26 season takes shape, MTN8 and Carling Knockout champions Orlando Pirates are sending a strong signal that they can push Sundowns down to the wire in the PSL title race.

Before the season took a break to allow players to take part in the Africa Cup of Nations, the Sea Robbers sat at the top with 28 points, two more than the defending champions.

As Sundowns split their focus on the PSL and the CAF Champions League, the Buccaneers have their eyes fully set on domestic competition, which is predicted to give them an advantage.

Last season, the Tshwane giants were stunned in the Champions League final by Pyramids FC. This time around, they cannot afford to slip up again, and this ambition is set to force them to strengthen the playing unit even more.

After two games in the Champions League, Sundowns lead with four points in a group that consists of Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger, Al Hilal Omdurman of Sudan, and Saint-Eloi Lupopo of DR Congo.

Up to this point, head coach Miguel Cardoso should have already figured out his squad's weakness, and what now remains is to see how far the club's bosses are ready to help him get the players he desires.