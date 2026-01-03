Boost For Mamelodi Sundowns' CAF Champions League & PSL Bid! Tshwane giants agree to sign 20-goal contribution forward from South American club
Downs sign Colombian striker
According to football transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Premier Soccer League giants Mamelodi Sundowns have agreed to a $3,2 million (R53 million) deal to sign Colombian centre-forward Brayan Leon Muniz.
The 25-year-old striker from Independiente Medellin is set to become Sundowns' first transfer in the January window. He is expected to sign for three years with an option for one additional year.
What Romano reported
"After fullback Juan Arizala sold to Udinese as revealed last week, Independiente Medellin prepare one more sale," the Italian reported.
"Brayan Leon leaves the club to join Mamelodi Sundowns for $3.5m package plus a sell-on clause."
- Backpage
Strengthening squad for CAF Champions League and PSL
After failing in their pursuit of the Carling Knockout and the MTN8, Sundowns cannot afford to lose more titles in the season.
As the 2025/26 season takes shape, MTN8 and Carling Knockout champions Orlando Pirates are sending a strong signal that they can push Sundowns down to the wire in the PSL title race.
Before the season took a break to allow players to take part in the Africa Cup of Nations, the Sea Robbers sat at the top with 28 points, two more than the defending champions.
As Sundowns split their focus on the PSL and the CAF Champions League, the Buccaneers have their eyes fully set on domestic competition, which is predicted to give them an advantage.
Last season, the Tshwane giants were stunned in the Champions League final by Pyramids FC. This time around, they cannot afford to slip up again, and this ambition is set to force them to strengthen the playing unit even more.
After two games in the Champions League, Sundowns lead with four points in a group that consists of Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger, Al Hilal Omdurman of Sudan, and Saint-Eloi Lupopo of DR Congo.
Up to this point, head coach Miguel Cardoso should have already figured out his squad's weakness, and what now remains is to see how far the club's bosses are ready to help him get the players he desires.
- Backpage
Esquivel returns
The reports that Sundowns have agreed to sign Muniz come days after it was reported that Matias Esquivel will be returning to Pretoria from Greece.
Greek side A.E. Kifisia is said to have agreed to terminate the deal of the Argentinian attacking midfielder after he failed to impress.
The Greek Super League club had an option to purchase Esquivel at the end of the current season. What now remains is to see whether the club will retain him or send him on another loan deal.
Despite arriving on an ambitious R46 million, the midfielder failed to settle at Sundowns, and going by precedent, he could be loaned out again in order to create room for new signings that could come during the January transfer window.