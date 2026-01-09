Shocking move! Mamelodi Sundowns sign Orlando Pirates star Monnapule Saleng

Recently, Saleng's agent, Karabo Tshabuse, shed light on what transpired between the player and the club. The agent, in a diplomatic tone, shielded the club and stated that Saleng's love for the Soweto giants cannot be questioned.

“We see Monnapule Saleng saying ‘I’m not okay’ on that Giants [Pirates documentary] show. That is already an answer in itself that it was a season where mental fitness did not match physical fitness," Tshabuse said.

"What I like is that from the Giants show, or the Pirates show, Saleng is live, saying I am not okay, and granted, people are only getting it after the speculation about where he is and whether he really wants to be there," she added.

There were claims that contractual issues were at the centre of the dispute between the player and the club, but that was refuted by the agent.

“There was no contractual issue with Saleng and Orlando Pirates. Orlando Pirates and Saleng brokered a very good deal, and a deal that helped Saleng achieve a multitude of things, including buying property," the agent explained.

“Orlando Pirates can never be faulted on that score. It can also not be faulted for what the player went through. So, the Al Ahly deal is nothing further than the truth. At that stage, Monnapule Saleng was not looking to leave. He was at Orlando Pirates, invested in the team, but just going through something."

“He has an Orlando Pirates badge tattoo. For him, he arrived at his dream when he played for Orlando Pirates," Tshabuse stated.

“He needed the audience to just hold the line for him, and unfortunately, as much as social media can be powerful to build, it can be powerful to exacerbate and break a situation," she added.

"So, we find ourselves now having to explain a season where people were just ruthless. I then decided I’m not going to comment because I can’t say my client needs the mental fitness to be where his physical fitness is.”