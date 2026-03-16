Mamelodi Sundowns Miguel Cardoso rejects CAF Champions League favourites tag - 'We are very far away from discussing winning'
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Cardoso demands focus despite commanding lead
Mamelodi Sundowns took a significant stride toward the final four of Africa’s premier club competition on Friday night, dismantling Stade Malien 3-0 at Loftus Versfeld.
The result serves as a major statement of intent for Masandawana, who are looking to go one step further than last season’s heartbreak in the final. However, Portuguese tactician Miguel Cardoso is determined to keep his players grounded, insisting that the job is far from finished despite the healthy aggregate cushion.
“I think we are very far away from discussing winning whatever in this competition. The only thing we can discuss at the moment is how we are going to play Marumo Gallants on Tuesday,” Cardoso told reporters.
The coach’s refusal to engage in title talk comes at a time when the Pretoria giants are regaining their most formidable form, looking like the juggernaut that dominated the continent in 2016. For Cardoso, the priority remains the immediate schedule rather than long-term glory.
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Warning against complacency in Mali trip
While the 3-0 scoreline suggests a comfortable passage to the next round, the Sundowns mentor is well aware of how quickly a continental campaign can unravel. With a difficult trip to Mali looming for the second leg, Cardoso highlighted the dangers of assuming the tie is already settled.
He pointed to the unpredictable nature of football as a reason for his squad to maintain a professional and clinical approach in the return fixture.
“What is important to understand is that 3-0 is just a result. Football history has a lot of comebacks from results like this one. If we don’t go to Mali with a serious approach and a very strong team, with the right mindset, we can have a lot of bad taste in the mouth,” Cardoso warned.
The manager is clearly wary of the physical and mental toll of the away leg, emphasizing that any slip in concentration could prove fatal to their ambitions.
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One game at a time remains the mantra
The Brazilians have undergone a remarkable transformation in recent weeks. After a shaky group stage campaign that saw them go four games without a win, they have found their rhythm, currently enjoying a seven-match winning streak in the Betway Premiership. This resurgence has reignited talk of a historic double, but Cardoso is adamant that his locker room must tune out the external noise and focus strictly on the task at hand.
“After that, we think about the Stade Malien match in Mali, and then we need to go to rest. From there, we think about the rest of the season. If our mindset gets out of the next match, maybe we will fall somewhere,” he explained.
“We need to focus on the next one and then the next one. From my part, in this house, in my locker room with my players, my thoughts, the thoughts I want them to have is on the next match.”
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A potential collision course with giants
Cardoso’s pragmatism is likely influenced by the daunting path that lies ahead. Should Sundowns successfully navigate the second leg against Stade Malien, they will face a monumental semi-final clash against either record-holders Al Ahly or Cardoso’s former employers, Esperance.
With such heavyweight opposition waiting in the wings, the coach knows that any premature celebrations would be ill-advised given the level of competition remains extremely high.
The resurgence of Masandawana has certainly put the rest of the continent on notice, but the man at the helm remains the chief sceptic of his side's "favourites" tag.
By emphasizing a rigorous game-by-game philosophy, Cardoso hopes to navigate the treacherous waters of the knockout rounds and finally deliver the elusive second star to the Chloorkop trophy cabinet.
For now, the focus remains firmly on Tuesday's league encounter against Marumo Gallants and the gritty reality of a trip to Bamako.