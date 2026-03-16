Mamelodi Sundowns Miguel Cardoso rejects CAF Champions League favourites tag - 'We are very far away from discussing winning'

Mamelodi Sundowns took a significant stride toward the final four of Africa’s premier club competition on Friday night, dismantling Stade Malien 3-0 at Loftus Versfeld.

The result serves as a major statement of intent for Masandawana, who are looking to go one step further than last season’s heartbreak in the final. However, Portuguese tactician Miguel Cardoso is determined to keep his players grounded, insisting that the job is far from finished despite the healthy aggregate cushion.

“I think we are very far away from discussing winning whatever in this competition. The only thing we can discuss at the moment is how we are going to play Marumo Gallants on Tuesday,” Cardoso told reporters.

The coach’s refusal to engage in title talk comes at a time when the Pretoria giants are regaining their most formidable form, looking like the juggernaut that dominated the continent in 2016. For Cardoso, the priority remains the immediate schedule rather than long-term glory.