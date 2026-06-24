Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Nuno Santos backs Ronaldo's Portugal to win their first ever FIFA World Cup – ‘That is what we are missing’
- Backpage
The missing piece of the puzzle
Nuno Santos, who joined South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns in September last year, is keeping a close eye on his compatriots as they navigate the group stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Despite being based in the PSL, the 27-year-old remains deeply connected to his roots and the national team's ambitions under the leadership of Cristiano Ronaldo.
Speaking to the Mamelodi Sundowns Magazine, Santos expressed his firm belief that this could finally be the year for the Selecao.
"Of course, I would like them [Portugal] to win this World Cup.
"That is what we are missing," he stated.
- AFP
Success beyond European borders
Portugal have established themselves as a powerhouse in European football over the last decade, having secured the UEFA European Championship in 2016 and the UEFA Nations League twice, in 2019 and 2025.
However, the global crown remains the final frontier for a side that has consistently produced some of the world's best individual players but never reached a World Cup final.
"We have won the Euros and the Nations League, the World Cup is the one that has eluded us.
"I think we have a strong team, and this might just be the squad to do it," Santos added.
- AFP
Personal connections in the camp
While Santos has yet to make his senior international debut, he is no stranger to the players currently competing on the world stage.
Having worked his way through various youth levels in Portugal, the Sundowns midfielder has shared dressing rooms with several members of the squad now aiming for glory in the 2026 tournament.
"Obviously, I am very happy for those who have made it into the team to represent the country at the World Cup," Santos explained.
"Some were teammates at the academies.
"It has been a privilege to share the pitch with them."
- Getty Images Sport
The road to the knockout rounds
Portugal’s journey in Group K started with a disappointing 1-1 draw against DR Congo.
In their second outing, Lusos demolished Uzbekistan 5-0, with Ronaldo claiming a brace.
Portugal will play their third and final group fixture against Colombia, where maximum points will be expected to ensure they top the group and get the most favourable draw in the knockout phases of the competition.
As the tournament progresses, the eyes of the football world remain fixed on Ronaldo’s final quest for the biggest prize in sports.
For Santos and millions of Portuguese fans, the hope is that the legendary forward can provide the magic needed to bring the trophy to Lisbon for the very first time.