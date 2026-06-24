Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Nuno Santos backs Ronaldo's Portugal to win their first ever FIFA World Cup – ‘That is what we are missing’

Nuno Santos, who joined South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns in September last year, is keeping a close eye on his compatriots as they navigate the group stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Despite being based in the PSL, the 27-year-old remains deeply connected to his roots and the national team's ambitions under the leadership of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking to the Mamelodi Sundowns Magazine, Santos expressed his firm belief that this could finally be the year for the Selecao.

"Of course, I would like them [Portugal] to win this World Cup.

"That is what we are missing," he stated.