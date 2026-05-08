Mamelodi Sundowns join CAF Champions League final opponents AS FAR in launching official protest over appointment of controversial AFCON final referee Jean-Jacques Ndala

Earlier in the week, Moroccan outfit AS FAR moved to block the appointment of Jean-Jacques Ndala as the match official for the first leg of their CAF Champions League final against Mamelodi Sundowns.

The club’s management is understood to have submitted an official protest to CAF, expressing concern over the decision to appoint the DR Congo referee for such a high-stakes encounter in Pretoria.

On Friday it was confirmed that Mamelodi Sundowns were supporting the protest over the official.

The tension surrounding the appointment stems from the official's recent track record, which has left several member associations and clubs wary of his decision-making in major finals.



