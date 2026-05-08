AFP
Mamelodi Sundowns join CAF Champions League final opponents AS FAR in launching official protest over appointment of controversial AFCON final referee Jean-Jacques Ndala
- AFP
Protest filed over Ndala appointment
Earlier in the week, Moroccan outfit AS FAR moved to block the appointment of Jean-Jacques Ndala as the match official for the first leg of their CAF Champions League final against Mamelodi Sundowns.
The club’s management is understood to have submitted an official protest to CAF, expressing concern over the decision to appoint the DR Congo referee for such a high-stakes encounter in Pretoria.
On Friday it was confirmed that Mamelodi Sundowns were supporting the protest over the official.
The tension surrounding the appointment stems from the official's recent track record, which has left several member associations and clubs wary of his decision-making in major finals.
- AFP
Shadow of AFCON controversy looms
The primary driver behind the protest is Ndala's handling of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final between Morocco and Senegal.
That match descended into chaos, with the referee widely considered the catalyst for a scandal that saw the Senegal national team leave the pitch in protest.
Although Senegal eventually returned, the fallout lasted for months, with CAF only declaring Morocco the champions long after the final whistle had blown on a Senegal win.
Sundowns, AS FAR and several senior CAF officials are thought to believe that the controversy surrounding that match could have an impact on his decision-making in the upcoming final.
- AFP
Suitability for the grand stage questioned
In the Moroccan side's protest they also pointed to Ndala’s lack of recognition on the global stage as a reason for their dissatisfaction.
In their formal submission to CAF, the club highlighted that the official was not included among the referees selected for upcoming FIFA World Cup fixtures, a factor they claim raises additional questions over his suitability for a continental final of this magnitude.
Pressure is mounting on the CAF Referees Committee to act, as reports suggest several members within the executive committee have also called for the decision to be reconsidered.
As it stands, the first leg is scheduled for May 17 in Tshwane, but the growing outcry from Rabat could force a late change to the officiating line up before the Brazilians host their North African rivals.
- Backpagepix
What’s next for AS FAR and Sundowns?
With the 2025–26 Botola Pro – Moroccan top flight - halfway spent, AS FAR remain competitive, sitting in third, only two points off Raja CA at the summit.
Before their trip to Pretoria for the CAF Champions League final first leg against Mamelodi Sundowns, AS FAR will travel to the south-west of Morocco to face HUS Agadir on May 10.
Sundowns on the other hand, have two critical league games left to end their domestic season ahead of the continental final.
They play Siwelele at home on May 9 before travelling to Nelspruit on May 12. Then it will be an anxious wait to see if PSL title rivals Orlando Pirates can win all three of their remaining games to snatch the title away from the Pretoria side.
The CAF Champions League first leg is set for May 17 at Loftus Versfeld, with the return leg in Rabat slated for May 24.