Mamelodi Sundowns defender Keanu Cupido issues 'sold out affair' warning for AS FAR CAF Champions League final second leg - 'It's going to be tough for us'

Mamelodi Sundowns secured a vital, if narrow, victory on Sunday evening thanks to a brilliant Aubrey Modiba free-kick.

While the 1-0 result gives them the upper hand heading into the return fixture, there is a sense of caution within the camp regarding the missed opportunities to put the tie to bed in Pretoria.

The clean sheet, however, remains a massive platform for the second leg.

Reflecting on the performance, Keanu Cupido suggested that Sundowns could have made life easier for themselves by being more clinical in front of goal.

"It wasn’t that tough, I think we made it difficult for ourselves basically, we had good opportunities to kill the game off, but at the end of the day we still won with the 1-0 victory and keeping a clean sheet was the most important thing for us," Cupido said after the final whistle.



