AFP
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Keanu Cupido issues 'sold out affair' warning for AS FAR CAF Champions League final second leg - 'It's going to be tough for us'
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Maintaining a slender advantage
Mamelodi Sundowns secured a vital, if narrow, victory on Sunday evening thanks to a brilliant Aubrey Modiba free-kick.
While the 1-0 result gives them the upper hand heading into the return fixture, there is a sense of caution within the camp regarding the missed opportunities to put the tie to bed in Pretoria.
The clean sheet, however, remains a massive platform for the second leg.
Reflecting on the performance, Keanu Cupido suggested that Sundowns could have made life easier for themselves by being more clinical in front of goal.
"It wasn’t that tough, I think we made it difficult for ourselves basically, we had good opportunities to kill the game off, but at the end of the day we still won with the 1-0 victory and keeping a clean sheet was the most important thing for us," Cupido said after the final whistle.
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Bracing for a hostile Rabat atmosphere
The defender, who overcame a shoulder injury to feature in the first leg, knows that the Prince Moulay Abdallah Stadium will be a different beast entirely.
AS FAR supporters are renowned for their passionate backing, and Cupido expects the environment to be a significant factor as the Moroccan side looks to overturn the deficit and claim their first continental title since 1985.
"We know they are a very good team, when their supporters are behind them, when it’s a sold out affair on that side, we know it’s going to be tough for us — but if we stand together as a united team, it’s going to be easier, but we know it will be hard work for us," Cupido explained.
His warning highlights the shift in psychological momentum that often occurs when North African teams host the second leg of a major final.
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Neutralising the aerial threat
During the first leg, AS FAR displayed their physical prowess, particularly through set-pieces and wide deliveries.
Yunis Abdelhamid forced a save with a powerful header, and Sundowns had to remain disciplined to keep the visitors at bay.
Cupido insists that while they were prepared for the aerial bombardment at Loftus, they will face different tactical challenges during the away leg.
"They are really good from the crosses and set-pieces as well, but as a team we knew their strengths and we worked on it in training — and today we didn’t give them space for opportunity, but we know when we play away it will be a different game," he said.
"We don’t expect what they did today, will happen that side as well, it will be more difficult for us, but if we remain together it will be easier."
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Chasing a historic second star
For Mamelodi Sundowns, the mission is clear: protect the aggregate lead and bring a second CAF Champions League trophy back to Chloorkop.
It has been a decade since their historic 2016 triumph, and the current squad is desperate to cement their legacy on the continent.
The mental fortitude required to survive in Morocco will be just as important as technical ability on the night.
The Brazilians will head to Rabat knowing that one away goal could effectively end the contest, but as Cupido warned, the "sold out affair" in Morocco means nothing can be taken for granted.
The second leg will test whether Sundowns have truly evolved into a continental powerhouse capable of weathering the storm in the toughest environments African football has to offer.