Mamelodi Sundowns cut Orlando Pirates lead as Kaizer Chiefs unbeaten run comes to an end
Pirates closer
Orlando Pirates edged closer to the Diski Challenge title after a 2-1 win over Magesi FC on Saturday.
Mpho Padime and Samukelo Zikalala scored to give the Sea Robbers a 2-0 lead before the halftime break, before Dikwena Tsa Meetse fought back, but the fight back was not enough to deny the away side the win.
In their last two games, Pirates will face Chippa United and Mamelodi Sundowns.
Chiefs stumble
Defending champions Kaizer Chiefs saw their nine-game unbeaten run come to an end after a 2–0 defeat to Stellenbosch on Sunday.
This was Chiefs’ sixth loss of the season in 28 games, alongside 12 wins and 10 draws. The Glamour Boys remain fourth on the table.
Downs win
Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns managed to cut Pirates' lead to just three points after a 2-0 victory over Richards Bay on Sunday.
Thato Sibiya and Gomolemo Kekana scored to give the Brazilians the vital win. Downs will play Chiefs on May 3 before taking on Pirates on May 9.
How other teams performed
TS Galaxy 1-0 Polokwane City
Golden Arrows 1-0 Siwelele FC
Sekhukhune United 4-0 Marumo Gallants FC
Durban City 0-1 Orbit College
AmaZulu 2-1 Chippa United