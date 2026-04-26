Mamelodi Sundowns cut Orlando Pirates lead as Kaizer Chiefs unbeaten run comes to an end

Orlando Pirates edged closer to the Diski Challenge title after a 2-1 win over Magesi FC on Saturday.

Mpho Padime and Samukelo Zikalala scored to give the Sea Robbers a 2-0 lead before the halftime break, before Dikwena Tsa Meetse fought back, but the fight back was not enough to deny the away side the win.

In their last two games, Pirates will face Chippa United and Mamelodi Sundowns.







