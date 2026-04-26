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Kaizer Chiefs, Stellenbosch, April 2026Kaizer Chiefs
Kiplagat Sang

Mamelodi Sundowns cut Orlando Pirates lead as Kaizer Chiefs unbeaten run comes to an end

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
Siwelele vs Kaizer Chiefs
Siwelele
Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Richards Bay
Mamelodi Sundowns FC

The Sea Robbers are taking giant steps towards winning the title as the defending champions, the Glamour Boys, fell after a long period of an unbeaten streak again. However, the Bucs' lead has been reduced, which means the title race is unlikely to be a smooth-sailing journey for the log leaders.

  • Pirates closer

    Orlando Pirates edged closer to the Diski Challenge title after a 2-1 win over Magesi FC on Saturday.

    Mpho Padime and Samukelo Zikalala scored to give the Sea Robbers a 2-0 lead before the halftime break, before Dikwena Tsa Meetse fought back, but the fight back was not enough to deny the away side the win.

    In their last two games, Pirates will face Chippa United and Mamelodi Sundowns.



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  • Chiefs stumble

    Defending champions Kaizer Chiefs saw their nine-game unbeaten run come to an end after a 2–0 defeat to Stellenbosch on Sunday.

    This was Chiefs’ sixth loss of the season in 28 games, alongside 12 wins and 10 draws. The Glamour Boys remain fourth on the table.



  • Downs win

    Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns managed to cut Pirates' lead to just three points after a 2-0 victory over Richards Bay on Sunday.

    Thato Sibiya and Gomolemo Kekana scored to give the Brazilians the vital win. Downs will play Chiefs on May 3 before taking on Pirates on May 9.



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    Sekhukhune United 4-0 Marumo Gallants FC

    Durban City 0-1 Orbit College

    AmaZulu 2-1 Chippa United