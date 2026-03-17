Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso reveals he has 'positive headache' over Khulumani Ndamane following CAF Champions League impact

After the commendable victory in the CAF Champions League against Stade Malien of Mali, Cardoso was quick to highlight the depth of talent at his disposal, describing the competition for places in the centre-back position as a 'positive problem'.

With a wealth of Bafana Bafana internationals and seasoned veterans fighting for a starting spot, the Tshwane giants coach admits it is never easy to leave players out.

“I think on that position we have a lot of problems, positive problems,” Cardoso said as quoted by iDiski Times.

“Positive and good headaches. Today I had an exchange of messages with Mali [Malibongwe Khoza] that broke my heart, as you might imagine, because my love is the same for Grant, as for Ndamane, as it is for Kegan [Johannes], for Keanu [Cupido], for Mali, or for Mothobi [Mvala]. Having players that are qualified, out of matches for a coach, is a headache because we feel a lot of positive emotions towards each other.”