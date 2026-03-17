Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso reveals he has 'positive headache' over Khulumani Ndamane following CAF Champions League impact
Ndamane makes his mark in Pretoria
Khulumani Ndamane has wasted no time in establishing himself as a key figure in the Mamelodi Sundowns defensive unit.
Miguel Cardoso has found it difficult to exclude the Bafana Bafana international since his arrival.
The 22-year-old’s latest standout performance came on the continental stage. His ability to handle the pressure of elite African competition has clearly caught the eye of the Portuguese coach.
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Cardoso’s selection dilemma
After the commendable victory in the CAF Champions League against Stade Malien of Mali, Cardoso was quick to highlight the depth of talent at his disposal, describing the competition for places in the centre-back position as a 'positive problem'.
With a wealth of Bafana Bafana internationals and seasoned veterans fighting for a starting spot, the Tshwane giants coach admits it is never easy to leave players out.
“I think on that position we have a lot of problems, positive problems,” Cardoso said as quoted by iDiski Times.
“Positive and good headaches. Today I had an exchange of messages with Mali [Malibongwe Khoza] that broke my heart, as you might imagine, because my love is the same for Grant, as for Ndamane, as it is for Kegan [Johannes], for Keanu [Cupido], for Mali, or for Mothobi [Mvala]. Having players that are qualified, out of matches for a coach, is a headache because we feel a lot of positive emotions towards each other.”
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Overcoming a nervous start
While Ndamane finished the game against Stade Malien strongly, Cardoso noted that the young defender had to overcome some early jitters. Playing in a high-stakes Champions League knockout fixture is a significant step up, and the coach was pleased with how the youngster managed his emotions as the game progressed.
“Ndamane, I think he didn’t start the match in the best way. I didn’t really like the start of the match for me, but it’s normal. He’s a young boy that’s appearing in a Champions League in a match with this importance,” Cardoso admitted.
“But as you stated, he progressed throughout the match, and he finished it very well as the team. Usually, it’s like that when the team is top, everybody gets released, and they are free and active, and it becomes easy. As the game went on, he got better, and he finished well in a very good match.”
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A healthy locker room culture
The speed at which Ndamane has settled into life at Chloorkop is a testament to the club’s recruitment strategy and the environment within the squad. Cardoso believes that Sundowns' success in integrating new faces is down to the character of the individuals they bring into the building and the welcoming nature of the established stars.
“We need to understand that the integration of a young player or of a player that’s coming into Mamelodi Sundowns happens better because the locker room is very healthy but also happens better because when we recruit, we try to bring good people inside,” the coach explained. “Also, the spirit of him and the other ones that came in the club is quite good.”
Despite the early plaudits, both Cardoso and Ndamane are aware that there is still work to be done.
“And then it’s a process of trying to make him better and better than the other ones. There are details that we are working on,” Cardoso concluded.
“Obviously, we don’t have a lot of training sessions, but with videos we try to make them better gradually, and he’s open-minded for that. A humble boy, and that is a good step or a good starting position to be well in the future.”