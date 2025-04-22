Mamelodi Sundowns, Al Ahly, 2025Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

Mamelodi Sundowns cautioned ahead of decisive Caf Champions League return leg against Al Ahly - 'Scoring a goal in Egypt will be very difficult'

CAF Champions LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCAl Ahly SC vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCAl Ahly SCMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Richards BayRichards BayPremier Soccer League

The retired striker says he supports the Tshwane giants, but their chances of beating the Egyptian heavyweights in Cairo are slim.

  • Lucas Sebona explains why Downs face uphill task
  • Downs need to beat Ahly at home or play score draw
  • First leg ended in a goalless draw
