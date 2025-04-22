Mamelodi Sundowns cautioned ahead of decisive Caf Champions League return leg against Al Ahly - 'Scoring a goal in Egypt will be very difficult'
The retired striker says he supports the Tshwane giants, but their chances of beating the Egyptian heavyweights in Cairo are slim.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Lucas Sebona explains why Downs face uphill task
- Downs need to beat Ahly at home or play score draw
- First leg ended in a goalless draw
🟢📱