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Sinolwetu Tompela

Mamelodi Sundowns brace for Kaizer Chiefs challenge - 'We know what their form has been like, but we will plan to nullify it on the day'

Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Premier Soccer League
G. Kekana
Kaizer Chiefs
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TS Galaxy

Masandawana star Grant Kekana has fired a warning shot at the Soweto giants, insisting the Brazilians are back to their ruthless best ahead of Wednesday’s heavyweight PSL showdown. With the title race heating up, the veteran defender says the reigning champions have rediscovered their swagger and are primed to halt Amakhosi’s mini-revival in its tracks at Loftus Versfeld.

  • The chase for a ninth consecutive crown

    Mamelodi Sundowns are closing in on footballing immortality as they continue their relentless march toward a staggering ninth successive league crown.

    The reigning champions welcome Kaizer Chiefs in Pretoria on Wednesday evening for a high-stakes heavyweight clash, knowing a victory will put them within touching distance of the silverware.

    While some had questioned Masandawana's invincibility during a rare recent wobble, the aura of dominance has returned to the camp. Grant Kekana insists the Brazilians have successfully weathered the storm and are back to their clinical best.



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  • Grant Kekana, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    Respecting the resurgence of Amakhosi

    While Sundowns enter the match as favorites, Kekana is under no illusions regarding the challenge posed by a Chiefs side that has shown significant improvement in the second half of the season. The Sundowns veteran insists his side will not be taking the Soweto giants lightly, given their overall form.

    "I think they (Chiefs) have done well, especially in the second round, to be in the position that they are in," said Kekana as per KickOff.

    "So, despite them having lost against Siwelele, we know what their form has been like, so we will be wary of it, but we will plan to nullify it on the day. It will be a tough game but one that we will be prepared for," Kekana stated emphatically as the build-up to the domestic blockbuster intensifies.


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    Focus remains on domestic duties

    The internal culture at Chloorkop remains firmly rooted in the philosophy of treating every fixture with equal importance.

    "We are taking it one game at a time, and the focus right now is Kaizer Chiefs. When we get to the [CAF Champions League] final, that is when we will be able to prepare and focus on it, but right now our main mission focus is definitely the game against Kaizer Chiefs.

    "We will be looking to be as well prepared as we can so that we can get a positive outcome on the day," the 33-year-old added.


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    Confidence restored in the Chloorkop dressing room

    The defender’s comments highlight a significant boost in morale following a tense period where Orlando Pirates appeared to be closing the gap in the title race.

    Kekana noted that the psychological edge has returned to the Sundowns dressing room just at the right time.

    With the finish line in sight, the squad's collective experience in winning league titles is expected to be the deciding factor against a hungry but less consistent Chiefs outfit.

    Explaining the current atmosphere, Kekana said: "It was crucial for us to get back-to-back wins considering that we drew the past games.

    "The confidence of the lads is back up. We obviously want to finish strong and are all in good spirits and can’t wait for Wednesday’s game."