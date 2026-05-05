Mamelodi Sundowns brace for Kaizer Chiefs challenge - 'We know what their form has been like, but we will plan to nullify it on the day'

While Sundowns enter the match as favorites, Kekana is under no illusions regarding the challenge posed by a Chiefs side that has shown significant improvement in the second half of the season. The Sundowns veteran insists his side will not be taking the Soweto giants lightly, given their overall form.

"I think they (Chiefs) have done well, especially in the second round, to be in the position that they are in," said Kekana as per KickOff.

"So, despite them having lost against Siwelele, we know what their form has been like, so we will be wary of it, but we will plan to nullify it on the day. It will be a tough game but one that we will be prepared for," Kekana stated emphatically as the build-up to the domestic blockbuster intensifies.



