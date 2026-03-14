Mamelodi Sundowns ace Nuno Santos answers critics 'people want players who can do everything' amid questions over his work rate
- Backpagepix
Impact felt
Among the players who are a sensation in the Mamelodi Sundowns setup currently is Nuno Santos.
Signed to help Sundowns improve goal output, the attacking midfielder has managed to deliver so far.
In eight continental games, Santos has eight goal involvements and delivered two assists as Masandawana defeated Stade Malien in a Champions League encounter on Friday.
Although his work rate as an attacking midfielder is not questionable, some have criticised him for his work rate when it comes to defensive duties.
'We are different'
While defending himself, Santos highlighted the difference between South African and European football, saying he cannot be the best at everything.
“I think in football, people want players who can do everything; they want players who can defend, assist, score, and win duels. We're all different, especially in Sundowns – we have players that can defend, players that can pass, players that assist, and players that score,” Santos said.
“I’m an offensive player; obviously, I’m not going to be the best defender in the world, but I give my best defensively every game, and I think I’m improving as well. It's one of the aspects here in South Africa that is different from Europe.
“There’s a lot of duels, and the pitch doesn’t help, and that makes the game have more duels than usual – but I’m an offensive player; I will always be, but I’m trying to improve that part as well [of my game].”
- Backpage
Cardoso delivers verdict on Santos
Downs' head coach, Miguel Cardoso, who is managing to get the best out of his playmaker, has revealed what has made the star shine.
“I think Nuno is a player who needs to be put in the right emotional place to perform at the level that he can perform. Isn’t it the same with all of us?” Cardoso asked as per FARPost.
“Aren’t we people who produce more when we receive love? I can state that for him, but start with Ronwen [Williams] at the back and then the players in the front. Obviously, for him [Santos], the reality of South African football was spontaneous. He’s a player who arrived, and in his first match, he got the Man-of-the-Match [award].
“So that’s one of the things I discussed with the team so that they can face the match as a very strong collective, but it happened that individuals showed themselves, so I’m pretty happy with Nuno, like I am with everyone else; they were all committed."
- Backpage
Have Sundowns found a better replacement for Ribeiro?
When Lucas Ribeiro forced his way out of the club, there were fears that the PSL giants would struggle to get one who could match the Brazilian.
Signed from Vitória Guimaraes SC in Portugal in a reported R20-million transfer, Santos is proving to be a player ready to deliver.
He has played in 21 games across all competitions, scored seven goals, and provided seven assists overall.
Is he better than Ribeiro? Only time will tell.