Mamelodi Sundowns ace Nuno Santos answers critics 'people want players who can do everything' amid questions over his work rate

Among the players who are a sensation in the Mamelodi Sundowns setup currently is Nuno Santos.

Signed to help Sundowns improve goal output, the attacking midfielder has managed to deliver so far.

In eight continental games, Santos has eight goal involvements and delivered two assists as Masandawana defeated Stade Malien in a Champions League encounter on Friday.

Although his work rate as an attacking midfielder is not questionable, some have criticised him for his work rate when it comes to defensive duties.