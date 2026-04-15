Magesi vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Magesi and Kaizer Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
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Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Magesi and Kaizer Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
|Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
|Game:
|Magesi vs Kaizer Chiefs
|Date:
|15 April 2025
|Kick-off:
|19h30 SA Time
|Venue:
|Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane
|Online Streaming
|TV Channel
|DStv.com/DStv Now App
|SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
Dikwena Tsa Meetse haven't confirmed any new injuries to their squad ahead of the fixture on Wednesday night in Polokwane.
However, the hosts will have to do without the suspended duo of Kgothatso Mariba and Siyabonga Ndlozi who are suspended.
John Managa Mokone, Lehlohonolo Mtshali, Motsie Mervyn Matima, and Edmore Chirambadare are also a caution away from a ban.
Magesi Possible XI: Chipezeze, Darpoh, Mofokeng, Mokone, Nyama, Seseane, Mosadi, Matima, Mtshali, Muvhango, Luthuli
Amakhosi captain Brandon Petersen returned in the win over TS Galaxy, but his competitor Fiacre Ntwari is still injured, as are defender Rushwin Dortley and midfielder George Matlou.
The good news for the club is that no player is suspended, as Inacio Miguel has served his punishment already, which is massive, but the likes of Flavio Silva and Mfundo Vilakazi will have to be careful since they are on three yellow cards each.
Chiefs Possible XI: Petersen, Monyane, Miguel, McCarthy, Cross, Maboe, Ndlovu, Duba, Shabalala, Lilepo, Silva
The Glamour Boys have won their last four Premier Soccer League matches and will be hoping to make it five when they play Dikwena Tsa Meetse.
Magesi have two losses, as many draws, and a win in their last five PSL fixtures. They are at the bottom with 17 points, explaining why it is vital for them to get a positive outing.
In the head-to-head record, Magesi have never beaten Amakhosi; in the three league meetings, the Soweto giants have two victories and a draw. In the latest meeting, Chiefs claimed a 2-0 win.