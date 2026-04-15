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Kaizer Chiefs, Magesi, March 2026Backpage
Seth Willis

Magesi vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Premier Soccer League
Magesi FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs
Magesi FC
Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs
Polokwane City
M. Shabalala
Inacio Miguel
S. Msimango
S. Mthethwa
M. Lilepo

The Glamour Boys have rediscovered their form in the Premier Soccer League following the initial struggles that saw them lose ground to defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns and rivals Orlando Pirates. On Wednesday, they face Dikwena Tsa Meetse at Peter Mokaba Stadium, hoping to complete a double in their bid to finish in the top three.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Magesi and Kaizer Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

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  • Kick-off time

    Game: Magesi vs Kaizer Chiefs
    Date:15 April 2025
    Kick-off:19h30 SA Time
    Venue: Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane
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  • How to watch Magesi vs Chiefs online - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    DStv.com/DStv Now AppSuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202

    Follow LIVE on GOAL.

  • Kgothatso Mariba, Magesi FC, April 2026Backpage

    Magesi team news & squads

    Dikwena Tsa Meetse haven't confirmed any new injuries to their squad ahead of the fixture on Wednesday night in Polokwane.

    However, the hosts will have to do without the suspended duo of Kgothatso Mariba and Siyabonga Ndlozi who are suspended.

    John Managa Mokone, Lehlohonolo Mtshali, Motsie Mervyn Matima, and Edmore Chirambadare are also a caution away from a ban.

    Magesi Possible XI: Chipezeze, Darpoh, Mofokeng, Mokone, Nyama, Seseane, Mosadi, Matima, Mtshali, Muvhango, Luthuli

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  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Chiefs news & squads

    Amakhosi captain Brandon Petersen returned in the win over TS Galaxy, but his competitor Fiacre Ntwari is still injured, as are defender Rushwin Dortley and midfielder George Matlou.

    The good news for the club is that no player is suspended, as Inacio Miguel has served his punishment already, which is massive, but the likes of Flavio Silva and Mfundo Vilakazi will have to be careful since they are on three yellow cards each. 

    Chiefs Possible XI: Petersen, Monyane, Miguel, McCarthy, Cross, Maboe, Ndlovu, Duba, Shabalala, Lilepo, Silva

  • Lebohang Lesako, Orbit College, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Kaizer Chiefs, March 2026Backpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    The Glamour Boys have won their last four Premier Soccer League matches and will be hoping to make it five when they play Dikwena Tsa Meetse.

    Magesi have two losses, as many draws, and a win in their last five PSL fixtures. They are at the bottom with 17 points, explaining why it is vital for them to get a positive outing.

    In the head-to-head record, Magesi have never beaten Amakhosi; in the three league meetings, the Soweto giants have two victories and a draw. In the latest meeting, Chiefs claimed a 2-0 win.

  • Bruce Bvuma, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage

    Useful links

Premier Soccer League
Magesi FC crest
Magesi FC
MGE
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Premier Soccer League
Polokwane City crest
Polokwane City
POC
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC