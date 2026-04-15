Magesi vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Dikwena Tsa Meetse haven't confirmed any new injuries to their squad ahead of the fixture on Wednesday night in Polokwane.

However, the hosts will have to do without the suspended duo of Kgothatso Mariba and Siyabonga Ndlozi who are suspended.

John Managa Mokone, Lehlohonolo Mtshali, Motsie Mervyn Matima, and Edmore Chirambadare are also a caution away from a ban.

Magesi Possible XI: Chipezeze, Darpoh, Mofokeng, Mokone, Nyama, Seseane, Mosadi, Matima, Mtshali, Muvhango, Luthuli