'Madrid and nothing else' - Will Trent Alexander-Arnold ever play for England again after brutal Thomas Tuchel snub?

Alexander-Arnold's choice provided a telling insight into where his head was at, though, and made his subsequent decision to go from a homegrown hero at Anfield to just another high-profile player at the Santiago Bernabeu utterly unsurprising. His focus had very clearly shifted from team trophies to individual honours.

"[I want to be] a legend of football, someone who changed the game," he explained at the time."It's only the morning after you retire that you're able to look at yourself in the mirror and say you've given it everything you have got. It doesn't matter how many trophies you win or medals you have got. It matters what you have given to the game and if you reach your full potential.

"I've heard potential being thrown around with my name since the age of six. If you reach that potential and become the player you believe you can be, which is one of the best ever, then you'll be happy. It doesn't matter how many trophies you win, I guess.

"A saying I have is 'Don't play the game, change the game.' I want that legacy of being probably the greatest right-back ever to play football, to be honest."

Unfortunately for Alexander-Arnold, Thomas Tuchel doesn't think the 27-year-old even ranks among the top five English right-backs in the game today, meaning a tremendously talented footballer that gave up the chance to lead Liverpool in pursuit of a Ballon d'Or he has no hope of winning, now appears to have zero chance of representing his country at this summer's World Cup. Worse still, there's every chance that Alexander-Arnold may never play for England again...