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Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal are 'the same but different' - Luis Suarez hits out at 'odious' comparisons and backs Spain teen to 'reach same level' as Argentina icon
Suarez urges patience over Yamal comparisons
Suarez has dismissed comparisons between Yamal and Messi, arguing they are "completely different players" despite both emerging from Barcelona's La Masia academy as gifted left-footed attackers. The former Barcelona striker acknowledged Yamal's outstanding talent but warned against placing unnecessary expectations on the 18-year-old. Instead, Suarez hopes the Spain international can eventually reach the extraordinary standards set by Messi throughout his career.
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Suarez praises Yamal while defending Messi's legacy
Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Suarez explained why he believes comparisons do neither player any favours. While recognising similarities in their technical ability, he stressed that their careers should be judged independently.
"Comparisons are odious," Suarez stated. "They're different players. Yes, they have the same left foot, they have the same quality, but they're completely different players. The results speak for themselves, and what Leo continues to achieve at his age. Let's hope Lamine reaches at least that same level."
Suarez also highlighted Yamal's growing influence for Spain, said: "In the first match against Cape Verde, Spain had a lot of possession, but wasn't very decisive in creating clear scoring opportunities, except for Ferran's chance in the first half. But when Lamine came on, you could tell: all his teammates were looking for him, passing him the ball, and you knew something was going to happen - a cross, a run down the wing, a shot, anything. He drew more attention from the defenders.
"He's a player who's been improving throughout the World Cup. Lamine knows the spotlight is on him, even though there are some fantastic players shining at the tournament, but many eyes are on him. He knows it and is handling the responsibility quite well."
Messi's mentality continues to impress
Suarez believes Messi's longevity is built on his mentality as much as his ability. He praised his Inter Miami team-mate's determination after watching him prepare for the World Cup and said the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner continues to prove doubters wrong.
"I've been training with him here for a while now, and I know how he prepared for this World Cup," Suarez explained. "Many people speculated, thinking he was getting old. And Leo still has that voracious desire to remain the best, to keep competing. The other day was yet another demonstration of his mental strength.
"He missed a penalty four or five minutes in, and then he kept pushing, pushing. Imagine if he'd gotten discouraged and the whole of Argentina had collapsed; it would have been a sign of weakness from the team. But he showed he could pick himself up, keep pushing, and ended up scoring two goals."
Suarez also rejected suggestions that he and Messi have eased off since joining Inter Miami.
"Leo has the desire to keep playing and competing," he added. "Many people ask us why we still get angry in training. Because that's just how we are, and that's how we've competed since we were kids. And it's going to continue to be that way until we retire. What's really showing now is his professionalism and the professionalism of all the players who play in the United States and who are competing in the World Cup today."
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Yamal faces rising expectations
Yamal will continue to carry growing expectations after establishing himself as one of Spain's key attacking players. At the 2026 World Cup, the Barca star scored one goal and helped Spain advance to the knockout stages. La Roja will now prepare for their round of 32 clash at Los Angeles Stadium on July 2.