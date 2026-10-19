AFP
'It’s very simple' - Luis Enrique reveals PSG plan to nullify Lamine Yamal ahead of massive Barcelona Champions League showdown
Possession key to stopping Yamal
Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to face a flawless Barcelona side in a heavyweight European encounter. Hansi Flick has overseen a perfect start to the campaign, guiding the Catalan giants to victories in their opening 11 matches. Now, Luis Enrique has the opportunity to inflict a first defeat of the season on his former employers.
The PSG boss has pinpointed possession as the ultimate defensive tool to neutralise teenage sensation Yamal. Rather than deploying a rigid man-marking system, the Spanish tactician believes that starving the teenager of the ball is the most effective way to limit his attacking output.
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Cutting the supply line
Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Enrique outlined his straightforward approach to handling the winger. "It’s very simple: we mustn’t let him get the ball, because if he does, he’s a threat," he told reporters. "The best way to defend against Lamine is to ensure Barca don’t have the ball.
"We must focus on what we can do. We know they have some very talented players - it’s not just Lamine. Raphinha, Pedri, [Pau] Cubarsi, Joan Garcia… there are plenty of them."
Enrique also firmly rejected any premature comparisons between the rising star and a certain Argentine legend. "Lamine Yamal wants to be Lamine Yamal. We cannot compare him to [Lionel] Messi or anyone else," he stated. "He is very intelligent and has to continue to be himself."
An emotional reunion
This fixture represents the most significant managerial opponent of Enrique's career, carrying obvious personal weight. Yet, the former Barcelona midfielder and manager insists his loyalties remain firmly in the French capital. "I’m the PSG manager. At first, I found it hard to play against Barca, but I got used to it. Despite everything, I want to win tomorrow," he declared. "It’s a major source of motivation to face the club that has meant the most to me throughout my career. They have some top-class players; it’s a sporting club with strong values."
The prospect of ending their opponents' perfect run is also driving the European champions. "It’s a source of motivation for us. We’re motivated by the prospect of being the only team to beat Barca this season," Enrique admitted.
- AFP
A battle for control
The upcoming tactical battle will hinge on which side can dictate the tempo, as both managers demand overwhelming possession. Despite the high stakes, Enrique is keeping his squad grounded regarding the broader European campaign. “The structure of the competition means we’re facing each other at this stage, but it’s not a final. This has only just begun," he noted.
Ultimately, the outcome will likely depend on fine margins and collective spirit. "We know Barcelona well; I love the way they play," Enrique concluded. "It’ll be a tough game because of their quality players - the small details could make all the difference. There are some outstanding individual players in both teams, but victory has to be a team effort. They have a great sense of belonging. I know it’ll be a great match."
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