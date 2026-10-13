Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Manchester United v PAOK FC - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Lucescu: We did not take advantage of our perfect moments against Al-Hilal, and we lacked something important

Al-Sadd vs Al Hilal
Al-Sadd
Al Hilal
AFC Champions League Elite
R. Lucescu
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Romania

"Al Sadd are going through a difficult period after the international break"

Razvan Lucescu, head coach of Qatari side Al Sadd, voiced his frustration after his team lost 2-0 at home to Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal on Tuesday in the second round of the league stage of the AFC Champions League Elite.

The Romanian coach insisted his players had performed well, though. All that was missing, he said, was "luck and good finishing in the final touch".

Speaking in the post-match press conference, as reported by the Asharq Al-Awsat account on X, Lucescu said: "I saw my team on the pitch working hard and diligently, playing toe to toe against its opponent face to face and with great courage, creating important and dangerous chances, but unfortunately we did not make the most of those moments."

Read also: The Benzema exclusion file is not closed yet: Deschamps from the France national team to the courtrooms

  • Emotions before the clash: and praise for Al Hilal

    Asked whether the clash with Al Hilal, the club he previously coached, carried any special feelings for him, Lucescu replied: "When we are inside the pitch and before we prepare for the match, we do not think about such feelings or memories. Those memories remain present in our minds."

    "I fully realise how important that era was, but when we enter the atmosphere of the match, the feelings are confined only to how we prepare and set ourselves up for the game," he went on.

    Lucescu then saluted the physical and organisational display Al Hilal put together. "I believe that teams on the pitch have their own style of play, and they have a plan, organisation, counter-attacks and a particular momentum," said the Romanian. "I saw in front of me a team that entered the game with great motivation, and which has many players capable of running and covering spaces, so they were not affected by the temperatures."

    "Sometimes you may be affected by the weather conditions and at other times you are not, and that depends entirely on how much motivation you have," he added.

    Read also: Real Madrid confident of snatching Barcelona's target

  • A transitional period after the break

    Lucescu pointed out that Al Sadd are going through a difficult phase after the long break, explaining: "We too are going through a strange period after this long break, especially with some players returning from injury and not yet having reached their peak physical readiness."

    "Practically speaking, we are now relaunching the work and effort we put in during the summer preparation period, but under different circumstances this time," he added.

    Results come from the pitch, not the analysis. That was the Romanian's message: "Matches are always decided out on the green rectangle. What I have sensed and seen from our team is high spirit and strong motivation. We have only lacked fortune or good finishing in the final touch, because the effort the players put in on the pitch was very good in those moments."

    His parting words: "At times like these, we lack momentum and for circumstances to run in our favour, and for us to stop conceding goals from the first mistake we make. Faced with such situations and circumstances, all we can do is react strongly, confront and fight on the pitch."



    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
Next matches
ALR

ALR

Saudi Pro League

16 Oct 2026

HIL

HIL

ALS

ALS

Stars League

18 Oct 2026

ADS

ADS