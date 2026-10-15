Andoni Iraola, the Liverpool manager, has given an update on Giovanni Leoni's condition and recovery timetable. Born in 2006, the former Parma defender suffered an injury last season after just one appearance for the Reds.





Leoni tore his anterior cruciate ligament on his Liverpool debut, in a Carabao Cup match against Southampton at Anfield in September 2025. Over the past year, he has worked tirelessly with the club's medical staff at the AXA Training Centre on his recovery programme and is now edging closer to team training.





The Reds initially expected the 19-year-old to return to the squad during the most recent international break, but now expect him during the one in November. They are taking an extremely cautious approach to his fitness.





At today's press conference ahead of the match against Brentford, Iraola said, as reported on Liverpool's official website: "It's taking longer than expected. The plan was for him to train with the team during the last international break, but that will probably happen during the next one; we've therefore lost a month in the recovery process."



