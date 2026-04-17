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Liverpool want £80m Premier League midfielder with Alexis Mac Allister's Anfield future uncertain
Red-hot interest in Palace star Wharton
Liverpool are the latest heavyweight club showing significant interest in Wharton, according to talkSPORT, as the race for the England international intensifies. The 22-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise since moving to Selhurst Park, and the Eagles are now expected to demand at least £80 million for their prized asset.
Arne Slot’s side are actively exploring midfield reinforcements, particularly with the future of several current squad members up in the air. While Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai have established themselves as fixtures in the starting XI, sporting director Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards are reportedly keen to further upgrade the technical quality available to the Dutch manager.
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Uncertainty surrounding Mac Allister and Jones
A primary driver for Liverpool's interest in Wharton is the mounting uncertainty surrounding Mac Allister. The Argentine World Cup winner was instrumental in the club’s Premier League title success, but has been unable to hit the same heights this term. With only two years remaining on his current contract, the Reds may be forced to consider his long-term future.
Furthermore, homegrown talent Curtis Jones could also be on his way out of Anfield. The midfielder was linked with moves to Inter and Tottenham during the January window, and the Serie A leaders are expected to maintain their interest this summer. Wharton’s ability to dictate play with composure and his strength in possession make him an ideal candidate to fill any potential void left by these departures.
Battling Manchester United and Real Madrid
Securing Wharton’s signature will be no easy feat for the Merseyside club, as they face stiff competition from arch-rivals Manchester United. The Red Devils are planning their own midfield rejig this summer, with veteran Casemiro leaving and club captain Bruno Fernandes entering the last year of his current deal at Old Trafford. The competition doesn't end domestically, as Real Madrid are also said to be monitoring Wharton.
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Palace determined to hold firm
Despite the player’s reported desire to test himself at a higher level, Crystal Palace remain determined to keep hold of Wharton. Having already lost the likes of Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze, and Marc Guehi in recent transfer windows, the south London club are reluctant to see another star walk through the exit door unless their steep valuation is met.