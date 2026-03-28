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Jarrod Bowen to Liverpool? Reds legend Steven Gerrard gives verdict on West Ham star & whether he can replace Mohamed Salah
Anfield icons doubt Hammers star
Liverpool are facing a daunting rebuilding task as Salah prepares to end his legendary nine-year spell on Merseyside. While recruitment staff at Anfield have long kept tabs on West Ham United talisman Bowen, club legend Gerrard believes the England international may fall short of the world-class standard required to fill the void.
- AFP
Gerrard looks for one-on-one specialists
The debate surrounding Salah's replacement has heated up in recent times but, despite Bowen’s consistent output in East London, the consensus among the Liverpool old guard is that the tactical requirements under Slot demand a more explosive profile than what the 29-year-old currently offers.
"I really like Bowen and think he is a top player but I am not sure he is Salah's level to replace him," Gerrard said, as quoted by The Express. "Liverpool will probably look for more one-vs-one merchants who can go on the outside. At times this season, certainly when they had that spell when they were quite inconsistent, they were too predictable on the sides.
"And the way this manager [Arne Slot] wants to play is work it side to side to set the one-vs-ones up. They have missed [Luis] Diaz a lot. I would say we need to address the sides of the pitch."
'He's too old'
Carragher echoed Gerrard’s sentiments, pointing toward Liverpool’s long-term transfer strategy which typically targets younger players with high resale value. When asked if Bowen could step into Salah’s boots, the club's former defender was characteristically blunt: "No. He was maybe on Liverpool's radar under Jurgen Klopp early on, but obviously Mo Salah was already there. But no, he'd be too old for Liverpool."
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The hunt for the next Salah
If not Bowen, Liverpool will certainly be looking at other alternatives to ensure Slot has a squad that can compete for the title next season. Names such as Yan Diomande, Francisco Conceicao, and Michael Olise are reportedly among the targets being monitored as the Reds look for a younger, high-ceiling replacement.