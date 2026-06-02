Liverpool closing in on appointing Andoni Iraola as new manager & aim to make announcement before World Cup starts

According to a report from The Times, Liverpool are closing in on a deal to install Iraola as their next manager following positive discussions led by sporting director Hughes. The 43-year-old tactician is currently unattached after choosing to conclude a three-year tenure at Bournemouth. Hughes, who originally brought the Spaniard to English football, believes Iraola’s trademark high-pressing, aggressive tactical blueprint is perfectly aligned with the long-term footballing philosophy favoured by the Anfield hierarchy.