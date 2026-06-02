But nothing lasts forever. It was Iraola's penultimate match for Bournemouth, having announced early on that he would not renew his contract after three years on the south coast of England. While Bundesliga veteran Marco Rose is set to take over, Iraola has been linked with several clubs in recent weeks, including AC Milan and newly crowned Conference League winners Crystal Palace.

Yet, as kicker reported last week, Bayer Leverkusen are believed to be the favourites to secure his services. The Spaniard's style echoes club icon Xabi Alonso, though questions remain. The obvious one is whether he will even reach the Rhineland: Liverpool's sudden decision to part ways with Arne Slot has reportedly put Iraola on the Reds' radar. According to consistent media reports, Iraola is the preferred candidate at Anfield, so Bayer faces another setback in its search for a manager.

None of this comes as a surprise: Iraola is in high demand. "It's been a hell of a ride," he told the crowd over the stadium loudspeakers that May evening. "Today has perfectly summed up the season and my three years here. Ultimately, it's a process, and I've really enjoyed it."