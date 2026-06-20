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Liverpool to table mega £86m bid for RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande after seeing first offer knocked back
Reds ready to smash transfer records
According to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool are prepared to make Diomande one of the most expensive signings in the club's history, with an £86m (€100m) package now set aside for the RB Leipzig winger. Discussions between the two clubs stepped up significantly on Thursday as the Reds look to bolster their front line under new management.
Despite the eye-watering figures being discussed, reports from Germany suggest that an initial approach has already been rebuffed. Leipzig are determined to keep hold of the 19-year-old and are currently pushing for him to sign a new contract, which would likely include a substantial release clause to protect his market value.
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Leipzig holding out for higher fee
While the relationship between Liverpool and Leipzig is strong - following successful deals for Naby Keita, Ibrahima Konate and Dominik Szoboszlai - the Bundesliga side are playing hardball. It is understood that they are seeking a fee closer to €130m (£112m) before they would reluctantly consider sanctioned a sale for their prized asset.
If Liverpool meet that valuation, Diomande would become the third most expensive arrival at Anfield. He would trail only the 2025 deals for Florian Wirtz, who cost £116m, and Alexander Isak, who remains the most expensive footballer in British history following his £125m move from Newcastle United last September.
Life after Mohamed Salah
The pursuit of Diomande is driven by the need to find a long-term successor for Salah. The Egyptian king announced in March that he would be leaving the club at the end of the current campaign, leaving a massive void in Liverpool's attack after leading their scoring charts in eight of his nine seasons.
New manager Andoni Iraola, who replaced the sacked Arne Slot, has already begun reshaping the squad. The Spaniard has given the green light to a more aggressive, front-footed style of play, and Diomande's profile - having recorded 12 goals and nine assists in 33 games last season - is viewed as the perfect fit for this tactical shift. The youngster shone in Ivory Coast’s World Cup victory over Ecuador earlier this week and is currently preparing for their second game of the tournament against Wirtz’s Germany on Saturday, in Toronto.
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Competition from European giants
Liverpool are not alone in their admiration for the former Leganes youngster, as European champions Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring the situation. However, the Reds believe they have made more progress with the player's agency, Roc Nation Sports, and can offer a clearer path to regular first-team football than the talent-stacked French giants.
While alternative options like Yankuba Minteh and Matias Fernandez-Pardo are being considered, Diomande remains the primary focus. Having already secured a £34.5m deal for Victor Munoz from Osasuna, the Anfield hierarchy are determined to land the Ivorian to ensure they remain competitive at the highest level next season.