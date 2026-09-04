Isak double fires Liverpool to first Premier League win as Barcola makes Reds debut

Isak produced his most devastating performance since joining Liverpool from Newcastle United for a British record £125m transfer fee 12 months ago. The Swedish international looked sharp from the first whistle, silencing critics who had questioned his impact since his high-profile move to Anfield. By beating Kjell Scherpen twice in the opening nine minutes, the striker essentially ended the contest before the newly promoted hosts could even find their footing in the match.

The victory in Suffolk also marked a significant milestone for Andoni Iraola, securing his first win in charge of Liverpool. By taking all three points, Iraola avoided becoming the club's first manager since Brendan Rodgers to fail to win any of his opening three Premier League matches.