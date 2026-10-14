'I'm not gonna close my mouth!' - Lisandro Martinez risks Man Utd wrath by doubling down on scathing board criticism in SECOND bombshell interview after Atletico Madrid defeat

The defender spoke to CBS Sports and amplified his stance. Pointing to a lack of squad depth, he demanded sweeping institutional changes. "We have many games, we have to rotate players, and for me we don’t have the best squad compared to other top teams. As a club, I expect more," he insisted.

"I’m not gonna close my mouth; we need to have more ambition," Martinez continued. "I try to be positive and try to be honest. We have to change and do more because I think we are capable of being better. We have the players. But also, when you watch the games on television, you see the players and the manager and you point the finger, which is right, we take the responsibility."

He concluded with a final warning to the Old Trafford executives: "But also, as a club, I expect more, you know? I expect more. I’m not going to close my mouth. We need more ambition. We need to talk more about winning the Champions League and winning the Premier League. If we don’t say the truth, nothing will change."



