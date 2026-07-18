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'He's the best ever!' - Lionel Scaloni heaped praise on Argentina 'legend' Lionel Messi as 39-year-old icon prepares for World Cup final showdown with Spain
Scaloni celebrates Messi after Argentina reach the final
Scaloni paid an emotional tribute to Messi after Argentina booked their place in the World Cup final with 2-1 victory over England. Sitting alongside his captain, the Argentina manager reflected on Messi's lasting influence and described him as a football legend. Scaloni said Messi's performances at the age of 39 continue to defy expectations. The Inter Miami star has already guided Argentina to World Cup and back-to-back Copa America success, and now has the chance to help the Albiceleste retain their world title against Spain.
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Scaloni urges fans to appreciate Messi
Scaloni praise Messi's extraordinary career and stressed that supporters should enjoy watching him while they still can. The Argentina boss believes the captain's longevity and consistency make his achievements even more remarkable.
"He has made history. He is a legend," Scaloni told reporters. "It fills me with pride because he is the best player in the history of football. To have been able to get to a final in the way that he has in this moment, at the age of 39, I think it is incredible.
"That is why I said we should enjoy having him, because look at what happened with Diego [Maradona] and how we ended up missing him. We still have Leo and we should appreciate that. He is the historic figure and the legend, as are all these players who have given us these marvellous years."
Argentina's golden era continues
Scaloni also praised the wider squad for helping Argentina build one of the country's most successful generations. After ending a 28-year wait for a major trophy by winning the 2021 Copa America, Albiceleste have continued to establish themselves among the world's leading teams.
"They have done things that a few years ago were unthinkable," he added. "It was not easy to get here and to compete at this level over so many years. We might win and I hope we do but in any case the journey to get this far has been incredible."
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A huge test against Spain awaits
Argentina will face Spain at MetLife Stadium with the chance to become the first team in more than 60 years to successfully defend the World Cup. And Messi will definitely be a key player for Argentina to win the match and defend their world title.
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