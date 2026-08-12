'Like a purring Ferrari' – Rio Ferdinand urges Michael Carrick to block Marcus Rashford exit

Marcus Rashford faces an uncertain future at Manchester United despite returning to Carrington with the number 14 shirt. The 28-year-old spent last season on loan at Barcelona, registering 14 goals and 14 assists across 49 matches.

A permanent £40 million departure remains possible after Barcelona signed Anthony Gordon instead, but Rio Ferdinand insists Carrick should keep him.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, as reported by Metro, Ferdinand said: "Rashford is back at Manchester United at the training ground and guys, he’s like a purring Ferrari man. He looks fit, he looks ready. And you know what, there’s a smile on his face and there’s a little spring in his step."