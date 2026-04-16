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Liam Rosenior has 'reservations' about Alejandro Garnacho with Chelsea open to selling ex-Man Utd winger this summer
Rosenior's tactical doubts over Garnacho
Rosenior is believed to have significant "reservations" about Garnacho’s role within his squad, according to The Sun. Since taking over the reins on January 6, Rosenior has afforded the 21-year-old only four Premier League starts, frequently preferring Pedro Neto on the left flank.
When questioned about the young winger's development last month, Rosenior struck a cautious tone, stating: "He’s got huge ability and potential. For any young player, the biggest thing to be challenged on is consistency. But he’s shown really good signs. Not just in training, but in meetings, that he’s on a really good track." Despite these public words of encouragement, The Sun states that the internal feeling suggests a summer exit is a distinct possibility.
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Struggling to make impact at Stamford Bridge
The statistics reflect a difficult debut campaign for Garnacho in west London. He has started only 21 of Chelsea’s 51 games across all competitions this season, and has scored only eight times, with half of those strikes coming against lower-league opposition in cup ties.
Garnacho has managed just one solitary Premier League goal for Chelsea since his deadline-day move. This lack of top-flight productivity has made it difficult for the winger to justify his £40m price tag, especially as the club looks to streamline their squad ahead of the 2026-27 season. With Jamie Gittens currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, Garnacho has failed to seize the opportunity to cement his place.
Reflections on a messy Man Utd exit
Garnacho’s departure from Manchester United was dominated by off-field controversy, including a public fallout with former coach Ruben Amorim. Reflecting on that period, the Argentina international recently told Premier League Productions: "I remember that, in the last six months, I was not playing like before at Manchester United. I started to be on the bench. It’s not such a bad thing - I was only 20 years old - but in my mind it was like I had to play every game. In my mind, maybe it was also on me. I started to do some bad things. But it was just a moment in life and sometimes you have to make decisions. I am really proud to be [at Chelsea] and still in the Premier League at a club like this. About United, I have nothing wrong to say about the club, anyone at the club or my team-mates. It was just a moment that changed and life continues. I have no regrets."
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Reunion clash up next
With Chelsea facing United this Saturday night, Garnacho will be hoping for a chance to prove his worth against his former employers. He remained an unused substitute during the reverse fixture in September shortly after his move.
The Blues are currently sixth in the Premier League table, seven points behind third-placed United.