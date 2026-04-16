Liam Rosenior has 'reservations' about Alejandro Garnacho with Chelsea open to selling ex-Man Utd winger this summer

Rosenior is believed to have significant "reservations" about Garnacho’s role within his squad, according to The Sun. Since taking over the reins on January 6, Rosenior has afforded the 21-year-old only four Premier League starts, frequently preferring Pedro Neto on the left flank.

When questioned about the young winger's development last month, Rosenior struck a cautious tone, stating: "He’s got huge ability and potential. For any young player, the biggest thing to be challenged on is consistency. But he’s shown really good signs. Not just in training, but in meetings, that he’s on a really good track." Despite these public words of encouragement, The Sun states that the internal feeling suggests a summer exit is a distinct possibility.