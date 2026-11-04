Lens-Como, CM’s player ratings: Nico Paz puts on a show, Douvikas like Del Piero. Papaccioli scores on debut

Risser 6: He can do nothing about eight of the nine goals conceded, yet still manages to be his side's best player. He makes a mistake for the 7-0 goal, though, when Liberali catches him out at his near post.

Antonio 5: Better than his team-mates in the first 45 minutes, he loses his bearings along with everyone else in a horror second half.

Baidoo 4: Douvikas never gives him a fixed point of reference, and he struggles badly. He leads a defence torn apart on the right, but above all on the left.

Udol 4: At times he has to close down Nico Paz, at others track Douvikas's movement, all while forgetting to cover Da Cunha's run inside. He looks lost throughout, and Como repeatedly break through on his side.

Aguilar 4.5: His beautiful volley earns him an extra point, but he ends up among his team's worst performers. Como repeatedly get through on his side without meeting any resistance.

Cuisance 5: Always out of position and late to react, he is constantly bypassed. His only challenge worthy of the name earns him a yellow card at 8-1.

Haidara 5: For all his running, he achieves remarkably little and never manages to shield the defence against Como's forward passes.

(From the 70th minute, Bulatovic 5.5: he has the good fortune to come on when Como lower the tempo.)

Skoras 5: Replaced at half-time, he makes just one mistake, forgetting to track Valle for the 2-0 goal.

(From the 46th minute, Saud 5: like the team-mate he replaces, he sees Como make relatively few breakthroughs on his side and suffers less from the damage done by Nico Paz and company.)

Thauvin 6: The most inspired player on his side, he tries to get shots away, roams across the attack and narrowly misses out on winning a penalty.

(From the 70th minute, Kadile 5.5: he has the good fortune to come on when Como lower the tempo.)

Ivanovic 5: His highlight, too, is the headbutt he gives Kempf and the one he receives in return. He is left dazed and goes off at half-time.

(From the 46th minute, Mesloub 5: like his fellow attackers, he gets almost no playable balls and does almost nothing to go and get them.)

Hazard 5: He was supposed to have the most talent and quality after Thauvin, but he never supplies any playable balls.

Manager Cahuzac 3: Fabregas has him dancing the rumba, and he finds no answer. The result is fair, but actually understates what happened on the pitch.