Lehlohonolo Seema gives candid take on Happy Mashiane and Samkelo Zwane's challenges amid uncertain Kaizer Chiefs future

Expectations were high when Happy Mashiane and Samkelo Zwane made the move from Kaizer Chiefs to Siwelele for the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League season.

Both players had found opportunities limited at Naturena and viewed the loan move as a chance to reignite their careers.

However, the reality proved far more difficult, with the pair managing just eight combined appearances throughout the entire campaign.

Mashiane’s involvement was particularly concerning, as he featured only once for the club.

Zwane fared slightly better with seven outings, but neither managed to establish themselves as a regular under Lehlohonolo Seema.

The lack of impact has sparked a debate among the Amakhosi faithful regarding whether the duo still has a future at the club once they return from their loan stints.



