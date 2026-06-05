Lehlohonolo Seema gives candid take on Happy Mashiane and Samkelo Zwane's challenges amid uncertain Kaizer Chiefs future
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Failure to launch in Bloemfontein
Expectations were high when Happy Mashiane and Samkelo Zwane made the move from Kaizer Chiefs to Siwelele for the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League season.
Both players had found opportunities limited at Naturena and viewed the loan move as a chance to reignite their careers.
However, the reality proved far more difficult, with the pair managing just eight combined appearances throughout the entire campaign.
Mashiane’s involvement was particularly concerning, as he featured only once for the club.
Zwane fared slightly better with seven outings, but neither managed to establish themselves as a regular under Lehlohonolo Seema.
The lack of impact has sparked a debate among the Amakhosi faithful regarding whether the duo still has a future at the club once they return from their loan stints.
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Seema demands ready-made solutions
Seema offered an honest assessment of why the two players failed to meet the demands of his squad.
While acknowledging their inherent talent, the coach stressed that he could not afford to wait for players to find their feet while the team was fighting for results in a competitive league environment.
"Mashiane and Zwane are good players. Anybody would love to have them. They are young guys who are very good players with a lot of potential and natural talent," Seema explained as quoted on Soccer Laduma.
"That's the case for most of the South African players. That is why I said, you just need to make sure that their conditions are good, they are focused, they are disciplined, and they can play within the structure, because South Africans don't have to teach them how to play
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The mental hurdle of match fitness
The transition from the bench at Naturena to the high-intensity environment of Siwelele proved to be a bridge too far for the loanees.
Seema revealed that the lack of competitive minutes prior to their arrival created a significant gap in their readiness, which eventually became an insurmountable obstacle during the business end of the season.
"However, I said to them that they were in a similar position, that they had not been playing, not getting game time at their previous club, and when they came here, they came to a place where I was looking for players that are ready," the Siwelele coach continued.
"Unfortunately, it took them a long time, and because we loved them, we like them, we know their potential, we gave them an opportunity, but I had to make sure that I have a balance of winning games when I'm giving people an opportunity."
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A clear message on discipline and attitude
Beyond technical ability, Seema emphasised that professional standards at the top level are non-negotiable.
He made it clear that he expects his players to manage their own professional conduct, allowing him to focus purely on the tactical and physical preparation of the squad for upcoming fixtures.
"And I spoke with them, I called them in my office, both of them, they know what I say to them.
"I always told my players that I'm not here to coach your attitude, your commitment, and your discipline.
"That is not me. I'm here to come and make sure that the team is ready," Seema concluded.
As the duo prepares to head back to Chiefs, they face an uphill battle to prove they can meet the standards required by the Amakhosi technical team.