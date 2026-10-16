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Leeds United and Daniel Farke reach agreement in principle over new contract to 2029
Farke set for long-term Elland Road stay
Leeds United appear to have secured the long-term future of manager Farke, with reports indicating that a new deal has been agreed upon in principle. The German tactician, who was originally appointed in July 2023 on a four-year contract, is now expected to sign an extension that will keep him at the helm until 2029, according to The Athletic.
This development follows a period of significant progress for the club under Farke's guidance, transitioning from Championship promotion hopefuls to a stable Premier League outfit. The news represents a major boost for the Whites as they look to build on their impressive recent form and solidify their position among the elite of English football.
Farke's Redemption Journey
Farke's journey with Leeds has been one of steady redemption. After the disappointment of losing the play-off final to Southampton in 2024, he remained focused and led the team to the Championship title the following year. His ability to adapt to the rigours of the Premier League was evidenced by a solid 14th-placed finish last term.
This season, Leeds have continued that upward trajectory, remaining unbeaten in their opening six league fixtures before a narrow defeat to Arsenal. Such consistency has made the extension of his contract a priority for the club's decision-makers, who were keen to avoid any uncertainty heading into the final year of his previous deal.
Managing director outlines club vision
The club's stance on Farke's future has been consistent for several months, even as speculation grew regarding the progress of negotiations. Managing director Robbie Evans previously spoke about the ongoing discussions, emphasizing the mutual desire to continue the partnership.
"Daniel's done a fantastic job here, and we're thrilled with the last couple seasons. We want to keep it going, keep building the long-term project. And so we were trying to find a solution with him long-term," Evans explained in comments previously shared by the Yorkshire Evening Post.
"As far as the contract discussions themselves, Daniel and I, Daniel's team and I, have had really good chats for the last three months and we're all on the same page as far as what we want to accomplish, the long-term project," the managing director added.
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Tactical demands and squad competition
Despite the positive news off the pitch, Farke remains focused on the immediate challenges facing his squad, particularly the need for substitutes to have a greater impact. Following recent matches where changes failed to alter the course of the game, the manager has been vocal about the expectations placed on his bench.
During a recent media briefing, he admitted that recent performances from those coming on had been underwhelming. He noted that while Lukas Nmecha had made a difference earlier in the campaign, the same could not be said for recent cameos against top-tier opposition. "If you don’t make an impact, then often there’s a chance that someone else comes in. It’s competition. We all have to deliver."
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