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Milan hello Leao HDCalciomercato
Andrea Longoni

Translated by

Leao is an AC Milan mainstay, for better and for worse: he must be replaced, and they are short in attack

AC Milan
FEATURES
Opinion
R. Leao

Leao so strong yet still unfinished: the feeling among the AC Milan faithful on the subject is one of regret for what could have been but was not

Rafa Leao is on the verge of leaving AC Milan. He's been debated endlessly, a player of huge quality who never fully delivered. Today, the feeling among AC Milan fans seems to be one of regret for what might have been and never was. The Portuguese touched the sky with a finger in the Serie A title-winning year, and the following season he turned in high-level performances in the Champions League. Then an inexorable decline began, and it has continued right up to the present day.


For all his enormous potential, his attitude, temperament and lack of hunger stopped him from expressing it in an AC Milan shirt. Their paths should part now because his cycle at Milanello is well and truly over, just as he himself repeatedly stated in the summer.

Even so, AC Milan fans, and above all the club, must not underestimate his departure. The management have a duty to replace him properly, because even if Leao is now seen as an ordinary player, he was never an ordinary player for AC Milan.

  • He has 80 goals and 65 assists in 291 matches: 145 goal involvements in a Rossoneri shirt. For better and for worse, he has been a pillar. He has taken plenty of criticism, and he deserved it. But over the years he has also been hugely decisive. Without him, Milan will lose a lot of goals and a lot of assists. The balance at the end of the year will have to stack up, or rather, it will have to improve on last year.


    That is why Leao should be replaced by a top-levelplayer. If things stay as they are, as has been reported in recent hours, the club are making a major mistake.


    Goncalo Ramos has been added, and he will bring goals. But it is impossible to know today whether Cissè will confirm the good things he showed in his first outing. It is just as impossible to know whether Pulisic will return to being a decisive player or not.


    Camarda has only one Serie A goal. On that front, Amorim made it clear that the centre-forward department will remain as it is. I believe they are very short there: Ramos and Camarda alone are not enough for a 50-match season. That is why, in these conditions, Gimenez staying, with all the associated risks, might not be bad news.





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