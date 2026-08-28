Rafa Leao is on the verge of leaving AC Milan. He's been debated endlessly, a player of huge quality who never fully delivered. Today, the feeling among AC Milan fans seems to be one of regret for what might have been and never was. The Portuguese touched the sky with a finger in the Serie A title-winning year, and the following season he turned in high-level performances in the Champions League. Then an inexorable decline began, and it has continued right up to the present day.





For all his enormous potential, his attitude, temperament and lack of hunger stopped him from expressing it in an AC Milan shirt. Their paths should part now because his cycle at Milanello is well and truly over, just as he himself repeatedly stated in the summer.

Even so, AC Milan fans, and above all the club, must not underestimate his departure. The management have a duty to replace him properly, because even if Leao is now seen as an ordinary player, he was never an ordinary player for AC Milan.