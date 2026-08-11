The upshot is that, as of today, 12 August, with 20 days left in the transfer window and 10 until the start of Serie A, Leao still does not know for certain where he will play next season. He probably expected tempting enquiries from the Premier League or La Liga, but they have not arrived. As a result, the highest-paid player in the squad and one of its most technically gifted now is not even certain of being a starter, should he ultimately remain part of the squad, while also blocking incoming negotiations. A dangerous cul de sac that Leao is trying to escape through social media. If he does stay at AC Milan, it also remains to be seen how the fans will respond to the many signs of discontent he has shown over the summer, when he repeatedly distanced himself from the Diavolo.