Mandas 6: He picks the ball out of the net twice, that's true, but he looks assured and keeps out another with an excellent save from a dangerous Pulisic effort.

Floriani 5.5: The Lazio academy product produced a game of two halves: good in the first, especially going forward, then in total distress against Moreira after the break. He offers the Belgian winger next to no resistance (from the 84th minute Lazzari)

Sutalo 6.5: A strong full debut from the Croatian defender, who also takes on some interesting responsibility in possession when bringing the ball out. He keeps Goncalo Ramos under control without any real alarms (from the 84th minute Diogo Leite n/a)

Provstgaard 6: His positioning slips a little in the second half and he leaves too much space in the penalty area. That is the blemish on what was, for around an hour, an excellent display.

Tavares 6.5: The train charging down his flank and sweeping everything and everyone aside is back. His understanding with Gattuso could be one of the keys to Lazio's season.

Frattesi 6.5: He does not get his goal, and that is news given this superb start to the season, but he creates danger in industrial quantities. The first-half assist that sent Zaccagni through one-on-one with Maignan was visionary.

Belahyane 6: In the first half he drops deep repeatedly to shield the defence and wins back a huge number of balls. Once Musah comes on, he finds it much harder to position himself properly.

Taylor 6: His first half is full of personality as he knits play together. Tactically, he is very intelligent too. In the second half, with fatigue also setting in, the rossoneri wave overwhelms him. (From the 75th minute Gudmundsson n/a)

Cancellieri 7: With today's goal, in fact, AC Milan become his favourite career victim, considering the two goals he had already scored in the 2024/25 season when he was wearing the Parma shirt. Devastating down the right, he twists the rossoneri defence inside out. Gattuso brings him off once he runs out of petrol. Perpetual motion. (From the 58th minute Isaksen 6: he puts his heart into it and tries to stretch the team during the difficulties of the second half)

Noslin 7: Gattuso's decision pays off because the Dutchman, with his characteristics, gives De Winter a headache. He scores a goal full of determination and courage. Surprise (From the 58th minute Pinamonti 5.5: he offers little after coming on and is never seen)

Zaccagni 6: As captain, he sacrifices himself for the team, working hard in his defensive covering and fighting for every ball. Technically, it is not a perfect game from him.





Manager Gattuso 7: He prepared the game perfectly from a tactical point of view. For 60 minutes, this was a very impressive Lazio. Crucially, they did not throw it away at the end, and this is a good point in the table.