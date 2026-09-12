Who will win the Ballon d'Or in 2026? That question is being asked around the world, especially with the voting deadline for the award fast approaching. Mbappé, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia, Rodri or Haaland? None of them, at least according to Inter captain Lautaro Martinez, who, in an interview with TNT Brasil reported by Elintransigente, made it clear there is only one possible candidate for him: Leo Messi.
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Lautaro: “Ballon d'Or? Messi without a doubt. He is the best in history and the best in the world”
Messi the best in history
"Who will win the Ballon d'Or? Messi. Without doubt. He is the best in the world. He is the best in the history of this sport. As long as he is on the pitch, he will have a chance"
Argentina will be without Messi
"We knew the news would come sooner or later, but when it does, it marks an important moment for everything Leo represents to the national team and to our country. I had the chance to speak to him and I said a few words to thank him for how he taught us and led us to victory."
What one carries inside
"He went through difficult moments and never gave up. That's what I carry with me, even if we go through very intense and important things every day, things that matter for our careers and for life, and that's what I carry inside me."
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