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Lamine Yamal comparisons to Lionel Messi & Diego Maradona are a ‘mistake’ - but Spain boss happy to put Barcelona wonderkid in ‘genius’ bracket alongside Michelangelo
‘Genius’ tags but no Messi talk
As Spain prepare for their clash against Saudi Arabia in Atlanta, the conversation remains fixated on their 18-year-old sensation. After a restricted cameo in the opening draw against Cape Verde, the pressure is mounting on De la Fuente to unleash the winger from the start, though the coach is determined to manage expectations and the player's physical recovery.
Speaking at a press conference, De la Fuente was asked whether Yamal's current role within the Spanish squad mirrors the talismanic responsibilities once shouldered by Maradona and Messi for Argentina. The coach was quick to shut down such monumental comparisons. "It would be a mistake to compare [Yamal] to anyone," he said. "He's 18, in a process of development, of maturing... We have to let him follow his path. These kinds of players, who have something different, are ready for it. They're geniuses, like Salvador Dali, or Michelangelo. What seems exceptional to us, isn't for them."
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Managing the fitness of a superstar
Yamal entered the tournament working his way back to full fitness after a muscular injury sustained in April. He only managed a 20-minute cameo in the opening fixture, and while the Ballon d'Or runner-up is eager to contribute, even he has admitted that he is not yet prepared to complete a full match.
De la Fuente remained coy on whether the winger would start the upcoming clash against Saudi Arabia. "We'll evaluate that," the coach noted. "The best news is that he's here. Lamine is in a good moment. Whether he plays 55, 58 or 63 minutes, that will depend on the game. We'll think about his contribution to the team, and what's beneficial for him... You'll see tomorrow."
No panic in the Spanish camp
Despite the frustration of dropping points against underdog opposition in their opener, De la Fuente insisted there is no discord within the squad. He dismissed suggestions that the intense media focus on Yamal could alienate other senior players within the dressing room, claiming the group remains united despite the outside noise.
"We have a healthy atmosphere," the coach insisted. "We all know how important all the players are. We understand the role of Lamine perfectly and so do his teammates. The team is stung, and sometimes, criticism is motivating. The players do read things, they're angry, and for sure tomorrow the game will be very different."
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A defiant outlook
Spain now face a crucial Group H encounter against Saudi Arabia, with all four teams in the group currently level on one point. The pressure is on the European heavyweights to deliver a victory and avoid a precarious situation heading into their final group stage match against Uruguay on June 27.
Despite the opening-day frustration, Yamal has remained positive about Spain's chances of reaching their ultimate goal. "It’s our first World Cup match and we’ve picked up a point," the Barcelona star shared on social media. "We know this is a long competition and that our goal is still a long way off, but we’ll keep working hard and everything will turn out just as we hope - have no doubt about that."