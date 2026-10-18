Torvisco pointed to the morale boost Abde Ezzalzouli receives from the Real Betis fans at La Cartuja, the secret behind this scoring surge, as all four of his goals this season in La Liga and the Champions League have come at that same stadium.

Ezzalzouli opened his account for the current season against Getafe on 17 September, when he handed Manuel Pellegrini's side victory over Getafe (1-0).

He struck again the moment the Spanish league resumed, chipping in during the emphatic win over Osasuna (5-2).

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A stunning goal against Porto (3-2) in the second round of the Champions League league phase stretched that run further.

Then came yesterday, Saturday, against Barcelona. The Betis star crowned his efforts by cutting the deficit to 3-2, though the match finished 5-2 in favour of the Catalan side.

Ezzalzouli carried that form into the international break too, converting a penalty for Morocco in their 1-1 draw with Mali on 4 October.

This purple patch comes after the 24-year-old, who hails from the city of Beni Mellal, posted the best attacking figures of his career during the 2025-2026 season with 15 goals and 13 assists.

Before that came the 2024-2025 campaign (9 goals and 5 assists), and the 2023-2024 season, which saw his first appearance with Betis: 5 goals and no assists. He had arrived on the back of a successful loan spell with Osasuna in 2022-2023, scoring 6 goals and providing two assists.