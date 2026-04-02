Kylian Mbappe shares 'unbelievable' Lionel Messi training story from PSG days

For two seasons, football fans were treated to the dream frontline of Mbappe, Messi, and Neymar at the Parc des Princes. While the trio did not manage to deliver the elusive Champions League trophy to the French capital, the individual brilliance on display during their daily sessions remains etched in Mbappe's memory.

Reflecting on those days during an appearance on the podcast The Bridge, the French captain spoke glowingly about the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. The Bondy native confessed that Messi operated on a completely different level of technical perfection.