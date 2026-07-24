Knowledge Musona speaks out on emotional Kaizer Chiefs return - 'I’m very happy and very honoured to be back here'
- Backpagepix
A homecoming for a club legend
Knowledge Musona has officially addressed the media regarding his sentimental return to face Kaizer Chiefs, the club where he first made his name as a teenager.
Now 36 and representing Zimbabwean outfit Scottland FC, the veteran striker is preparing to go head-to-head with his former employers in the highly anticipated third edition of the Toyota Cup.
Speaking at a press conference ahead of the clash, Musona was visibly moved by the opportunity to reconnect with the South African giants.
He highlighted that without the initial faith shown by the Naturena-based side, his career might never have reached the levels it did.
- Scottland FC
Gratitude for the Amakhosi platform
The Zimbabwean international was quick to acknowledge that Chiefs served as more than just a football club to him; they were his gateway to the global stage.
After arriving as a raw talent from Zimbabwe’s Aces Youth Soccer Academy in 2009, Musona quickly established himself as one of the most feared attackers in the Premier Soccer League.
Discussing the significance of the upcoming match, Musona told the media in full: “As for me, it’s a great honour; it feels good to be back," Musona said as quoted by iDiski Times.
"This was my first home outside Zim, and I’m so grateful to Kaizer Chiefs because they gave me the platform when I was young to showcase my talent.
“And from here I went abroad, so I’m very happy and very honoured to be back here and playing against the team that gave me the platform.”
- Al-Riyadh
Legacy of the Smiling Assassin
Musona’s statistical record at Kaizer Chiefs remains a testament to his quality and importance to the club during his prime years.
Across two separate spells, the forward managed to find the net 40 times while providing 13 assists in just 88 appearances.
His career path following his departure from Naturena saw him represent TSG Hoffenheim in Germany, before moving to Belgium, where he featured for several clubs including KV Oostende and Anderlecht.
Later, he showcased his skills in the Saudi Pro League before finally deciding to return closer to home to join Scottland FC.
- BackpagePix.
Ready for the Toyota Cup clash
The upcoming Toyota Cup fixture on Sunday, July 26, is not just a pre-season friendly for Musona, but a chance to show that he still possesses the predatory instincts that once terrorised defenders across the continent.
While the focus for Chiefs remains on their technical preparations under their current coaching staff, the presence of a club icon on the opposite side adds a layer of intrigue to the contest.
This match provides a rare opportunity for the current crop of Chiefs players to test themselves against a veteran who understands the weight of the jersey they wear.
For Scottland, having a player of Musona's experience and stature is invaluable as they look to leave a mark against one of Africa’s most recognisable sporting brands.
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