Knowledge Musona speaks out on emotional Kaizer Chiefs return - 'I’m very happy and very honoured to be back here'

Knowledge Musona has officially addressed the media regarding his sentimental return to face Kaizer Chiefs, the club where he first made his name as a teenager.

Now 36 and representing Zimbabwean outfit Scottland FC, the veteran striker is preparing to go head-to-head with his former employers in the highly anticipated third edition of the Toyota Cup.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the clash, Musona was visibly moved by the opportunity to reconnect with the South African giants.

He highlighted that without the initial faith shown by the Naturena-based side, his career might never have reached the levels it did.







