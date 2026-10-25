Angel Di Maria has lifted the lid on the instructions Jose Mourinho drilled into Real Madrid's players to stop Pep Guardiola's Barcelona, recalling the tension that defined the clashes between the two rivals during the Portuguese's first spell in the Spanish capital.

Speaking to Sport newspaper, the Argentine looked back on those days: "Mourinho instilled in the mind of every Real Madrid player that the only way to beat Barcelona was to hit them." Barcelona's five goals laid bare how much Madrid struggled.

Facing that Barcelona side was torture. They dominated the ball and made their opponents chase shadows, a point Di Maria underlined by pointing to the 5-0 hammering Real Madrid took at the Camp Nou.

"I don't think I've played a game in which I touched the ball so little, like that 5-0 at the Camp Nou," Di Maria said of the match.

"I was trying to press, but the ball was never where I went," he added. "It was unbelievable."