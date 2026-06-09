Khama Billiat and Knowledge Musona set for an exciting Kaizer Chiefs return: 'It's a big platform for our players'

The stage is set for a sentimental homecoming as Zimbabwean champions Scottland FC have been confirmed as the opponents for Kaizer Chiefs in the 2026 Toyota Cup.

This fixture marks a significant moment for the Soweto giants, as it brings two of the most celebrated attackers in the club's recent history back to face their former employers.

Khama Billiat and Knowledge Musona, who both enjoyed prolific spells at Naturena, will line up against Chiefs for the first time since leaving the club.

The match, scheduled to take place in Rustenburg, continues the tradition of the Toyota Cup hosting top-tier African opposition following previous editions featuring Young Africans and Asante Kotoko.