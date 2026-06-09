Khama Billiat and Knowledge Musona set for an exciting Kaizer Chiefs return: 'It's a big platform for our players'
- Scottland FC
Amakhosi legends return to South Africa
The stage is set for a sentimental homecoming as Zimbabwean champions Scottland FC have been confirmed as the opponents for Kaizer Chiefs in the 2026 Toyota Cup.
This fixture marks a significant moment for the Soweto giants, as it brings two of the most celebrated attackers in the club's recent history back to face their former employers.
Khama Billiat and Knowledge Musona, who both enjoyed prolific spells at Naturena, will line up against Chiefs for the first time since leaving the club.
The match, scheduled to take place in Rustenburg, continues the tradition of the Toyota Cup hosting top-tier African opposition following previous editions featuring Young Africans and Asante Kotoko.
- Backpage
A massive platform for Zimbabwean champions
Scottland FC chairman Tonderai Sakupwanya expressed his immense pride in securing a fixture against one of Africa’s most recognisable sporting brands.
Speaking at the official event launch on Tuesday, the chairman made no secret of the magnitude of the occasion for his burgeoning club and its playing squad.
"It's an absolute honor to be playing against Kaizer Chiefs, you know, a club of this stature and magnitude in this tournament, Toyota Cup," Sakupwanya stated as quoted on KickOff.
"It's a big sponsor. It's a big platform for our players, you know, to showcase their talent. So we're absolutely on it."
- Scottland FC
The role of veteran experience
Despite being a relatively new entity in the Zimbabwean top flight, Scottland FC has quickly risen to the top, aided by the recruitment of veteran stars.
Sakupwanya highlighted that the presence of Billiat and Musona is not just about their on-field quality, but their ability to mentor the next generation of talent within the squad.
"We're a new startup, so we needed some players with experience to build up the team," Sakupwanya explained when asked about the impact of the former Chiefs duo.
"We have young players over there.
"They look up to them, and they kind of listen to them, [like] their big brothers.
"So it was very important that we get these players around the youngsters."
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Rustenburg prepares for a blockbuster
The choice of Rustenburg as the host city ensures a massive turnout, with the North West province historically serving as a secondary home for Kaizer Chiefs.
Fans will be eager to see how the current Amakhosi squad handles the threat of Musona and Billiat, who combined for scores of goals during their respective primes in the Premier Soccer League.
As pre-season preparations ramp up, this fixture serves as a crucial litmus test for Chiefs.
Facing the reigning champions of Zimbabwe provides a stern competitive challenge while simultaneously offering a nostalgic celebration of two players who left an indelible mark on the history of the Soweto giants.