Khalil Ben Youssef opens up on Kaizer Chiefs shuffle: ‘Every week we are forced to make substitutions...’
Chopping & changing at Naturena
Kaizer Chiefs’ pursuit of a top-three finish in the Premier Soccer League continues to be hampered by a relentless wave of injuries and suspensions.
Following Monday’s 3-1 league victory over Orbit College, co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef highlighted the frustration of never being able to field a settled starting XI, with circumstances beyond the coaching staff’s control forcing constant reshuffles.
- Backpage
The persistent injury curse at Naturena
One of the frustrations among Amakhosi faithful, and a major reason calls have grown for the co-coaches’ exit from Naturena by the end of the 2025/26 season—has been the squad’s inconsistency. With the noticeable absence of Dillan Solomons at Gqeberha, the 37-year-old co-coach broke down the issues behind the team’s struggle for consistency.
“Let me say 90% of our injury it was due to contact in the game. So, we were unlucky. Every game, we will miss one player or two players, but like I said to you, 80% of our injuries are about contact. It’s bad luck,” explained Ben Youssef as per FARPost.
The Tunisian tactician was quick to point out that these setbacks are not a result of poor conditioning but rather the physical nature of the league, leaving the medical department working overtime.
- Backpagepix
Solomons joins the casualty list
“If you look at the last few games, some people have discussed the inconsistency in the squad, but like today, the two substitutions we made were Miguel because it was about a yellow card and Solomons because of an injury,” the coach continued.
- Backpage
'We are forced to make substitution'
Ben Youssef detailed the weekly struggle of balancing the roster.
“Let me say every week we are forced to make substitutions coming from yellow card or injury. But I have to say thank you for the board that we have a big squad. So, every time one player is not here, there is another player he comes and to make the same job. We have a big squad, and everyone is ready, he has to fight, to continue to play or to keep his position.”
Despite the ‘chop and change’ in recent line-ups, Amakhosi have recently kept results on the pitch relatively positive. The three points against Mswenko Boys have lifted them to third in the standings, though the battle for CAF spots remains finely poised. As the business end of the season looms, the squad’s depth will be tested like never before.