Khalil Ben Youssef opens up on Kaizer Chiefs shuffle: ‘Every week we are forced to make substitutions...’

One of the frustrations among Amakhosi faithful, and a major reason calls have grown for the co-coaches’ exit from Naturena by the end of the 2025/26 season—has been the squad’s inconsistency. With the noticeable absence of Dillan Solomons at Gqeberha, the 37-year-old co-coach broke down the issues behind the team’s struggle for consistency.

“Let me say 90% of our injury it was due to contact in the game. So, we were unlucky. Every game, we will miss one player or two players, but like I said to you, 80% of our injuries are about contact. It’s bad luck,” explained Ben Youssef as per FARPost.

The Tunisian tactician was quick to point out that these setbacks are not a result of poor conditioning but rather the physical nature of the league, leaving the medical department working overtime.