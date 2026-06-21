Khalil Ben Youssef makes bold claim about Kaizer Chiefs challenging Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns: 'The team is far from competing for PSL & Confederation Cup'
- Backpage
The massive gap to Sundowns and Pirates
Khalil Ben Youssef, who helped end Kaizer Chiefs' decade-long trophy drought during his time at the club, believes Amakhosi are still lacking the necessary tools to compete for the Premier Soccer League.
Despite their historical stature, the former coach points to the stark contrast between the Glamour Boys and the current frontrunners of South African football, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.
Speaking to iDiski Times, Ben Youssef highlighted that Masandawana's dominance is a result of a massive financial outlay and squad depth, while the Buccaneers have established a consistent model that is now reaping rewards.
In his view, Chiefs are currently stuck in a transitional phase that requires significantly more patience and investment before they can realistically dream of lifting the league title again.
- Backpage
Three different models of success
The Tunisian specialist broke down the different approaches taken by the 'Big Three' in the PSL.
"There are two ideas. To win the league is the first idea, be like Sundowns, bring the best players in the league, and you bring the most expensive players from outside. And like that, you expect to win, because you have the best squad," he explained when discussing the landscape of the South African top flight.
He continued by comparing the strategies of the Soweto giants: "The second idea – it’s mixed, like Orlando Pirates. Consistency, same game model, different coaches follow the same model inside the club.
"Same players, I think Pirates have had the same core over three seasons, maybe a few changes every couple of games.
"Their recruitment is not about spending a lot of money, but about finding good players for their system, and they are succeeding in their recruitment efforts."
- Backpage
The reality of the Naturena project
According to Ben Youssef, the current direction at Naturena focuses on youth development, which inherently requires a long-term outlook that might frustrate the supporters.
"The third option is Kaizer Chiefs’ solution, bringing in younger players with potential who need time to be able to perform. This kind of project you need time and patience over four, five years, with the same game model, same project," Youssef noted.
Providing a blunt assessment of their immediate prospects, he added: "Look at the gap of Sundowns, Pirates and Chiefs – last five years, the gap was big, and the team is not really ready to compete [next season].
"The solution needed is three or four top-quality players that can give you the right performances to win games and help you compete. The team is far from competing for the PSL and even the Confederation Cup."
- Kaizer Chiefs Media
Expectations for the upcoming season
Looking ahead to the next campaign under Fernando da Cruz, Youssef remained pragmatic about what would constitute success.
"Next season, if they stay in the top four, not top three, I think it would be a good performance for coach Fernando da Cruz, and I know he’s one of the best coaches in Africa.
"In CAF, if they reach the quarter-final, it will be a big result. But that’s being realistic," he stated.
While the league and CAF Confederation Cup might be out of reach, Ben Youssef believes knockout competitions remain their best hope.
"However, as a big team, there are ambitions, you are Kaizer Chiefs, and every season you need to win trophies, MTN8, Carling Cup, Nedbank Cup, you know any team can win these cups. Durban City won last season; Magesi won the Carling Cup.
"So, you are able to win a trophy. But for the league or the Confederation Cup, the team is not ready to win."