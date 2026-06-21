Khalil Ben Youssef makes bold claim about Kaizer Chiefs challenging Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns: 'The team is far from competing for PSL & Confederation Cup'

Khalil Ben Youssef, who helped end Kaizer Chiefs' decade-long trophy drought during his time at the club, believes Amakhosi are still lacking the necessary tools to compete for the Premier Soccer League.

Despite their historical stature, the former coach points to the stark contrast between the Glamour Boys and the current frontrunners of South African football, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

Speaking to iDiski Times, Ben Youssef highlighted that Masandawana's dominance is a result of a massive financial outlay and squad depth, while the Buccaneers have established a consistent model that is now reaping rewards.

In his view, Chiefs are currently stuck in a transitional phase that requires significantly more patience and investment before they can realistically dream of lifting the league title again.







