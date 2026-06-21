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Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, November 2025Backpage
Samuel Nkosi

Khalil Ben Youssef makes bold claim about Kaizer Chiefs challenging Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns: 'The team is far from competing for PSL & Confederation Cup'

Kaizer Chiefs
K. Ben Youssef
Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Orlando Pirates
CAF Confederations Cup
F. Da Cruz

Former Amakhosi co-coach has delivered a sobering reality check to the Naturena faithful, claiming the club is currently incapable of dethroning South Africa's elite. While rivals Sundowns and Pirates continue to dominate, the Tunisian tactician believes the Glamour Boys remain several steps behind the required standard for league and continental glory.

  • Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage

    The massive gap to Sundowns and Pirates

    Khalil Ben Youssef, who helped end Kaizer Chiefs' decade-long trophy drought during his time at the club, believes Amakhosi are still lacking the necessary tools to compete for the Premier Soccer League.

    Despite their historical stature, the former coach points to the stark contrast between the Glamour Boys and the current frontrunners of South African football, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

    Speaking to iDiski Times, Ben Youssef highlighted that Masandawana's dominance is a result of a massive financial outlay and squad depth, while the Buccaneers have established a consistent model that is now reaping rewards.

    In his view, Chiefs are currently stuck in a transitional phase that requires significantly more patience and investment before they can realistically dream of lifting the league title again.



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  • Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Three different models of success

    The Tunisian specialist broke down the different approaches taken by the 'Big Three' in the PSL.

    "There are two ideas. To win the league is the first idea, be like Sundowns, bring the best players in the league, and you bring the most expensive players from outside. And like that, you expect to win, because you have the best squad," he explained when discussing the landscape of the South African top flight.

    He continued by comparing the strategies of the Soweto giants: "The second idea – it’s mixed, like Orlando Pirates. Consistency, same game model, different coaches follow the same model inside the club.

    "Same players, I think Pirates have had the same core over three seasons, maybe a few changes every couple of games.

    "Their recruitment is not about spending a lot of money, but about finding good players for their system, and they are succeeding in their recruitment efforts."



  • Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, November 2025Backpage

    The reality of the Naturena project

    According to Ben Youssef, the current direction at Naturena focuses on youth development, which inherently requires a long-term outlook that might frustrate the supporters.

    "The third option is Kaizer Chiefs’ solution, bringing in younger players with potential who need time to be able to perform. This kind of project you need time and patience over four, five years, with the same game model, same project," Youssef noted.

    Providing a blunt assessment of their immediate prospects, he added: "Look at the gap of Sundowns, Pirates and Chiefs – last five years, the gap was big, and the team is not really ready to compete [next season].

    "The solution needed is three or four top-quality players that can give you the right performances to win games and help you compete. The team is far from competing for the PSL and even the Confederation Cup."



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  • Fernando Da Cruz of Kaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs Media

    Expectations for the upcoming season

    Looking ahead to the next campaign under Fernando da Cruz, Youssef remained pragmatic about what would constitute success.

    "Next season, if they stay in the top four, not top three, I think it would be a good performance for coach Fernando da Cruz, and I know he’s one of the best coaches in Africa.

    "In CAF, if they reach the quarter-final, it will be a big result. But that’s being realistic," he stated.

    While the league and CAF Confederation Cup might be out of reach, Ben Youssef believes knockout competitions remain their best hope.

    "However, as a big team, there are ambitions, you are Kaizer Chiefs, and every season you need to win trophies, MTN8, Carling Cup, Nedbank Cup, you know any team can win these cups. Durban City won last season; Magesi won the Carling Cup.

    "So, you are able to win a trophy. But for the league or the Confederation Cup, the team is not ready to win."