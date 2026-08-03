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Adhe Makayasa

Kerim Alajbegovic opens up on 'great honour' of joining Juventus as former Bayer Leverkusen starlet targets Serie A success

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Kerim Alajbegovic has spoken of his pride after completing a move to Juventus from Bayer Leverkusen for a fee that could rise to €40m. The 18-year-old winger, who spent last season on loan at Salzburg, expressed his delight at joining the Italian giants on a five-year contract and insisted he is ready for the challenge of Serie A.

  • Starlet completes big move

    Juventus have officially completed the signing of Alajbegovic from Leverkusen for an initial €33m fee, with add-ons potentially raising the total package to €40m. The Bosnia and Herzegovina international winger agreed to a five-year contract in Turin running through to June 2031. Alajbegovic arrives at the Allianz Stadium following an impressive loan spell at Salzburg, where he registered 13 goals and four assists across 44 appearances.



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  • Alajbegovic Juventus HDGOAL

    Alajbegovic's dream in Turin

    Speaking via the club's official channels, Alajbegovic expressed his pride after being unveiled by the Old Lady. He was unable to hide his delight upon stepping foot into his new home.

    Reflecting on his initial impressions of Turin, Alajbegovic said: "Yesterday at the Allianz Stadium I felt some wonderful emotions. I can't wait to get started, I’m very proud, it's a great honour to wear this shirt and I’ll give my all."

    When asked to describe his playing style, the Cologne-born winger explained that he is "a player who likes to have the ball" and enjoys shooting, dribbling, creating chances, and passing to drive the attack forward.

  • International pedigree and readiness

    Alajbegovic has already accumulated 11 caps and two goals for the senior Bosnia national side, including a goal at the 2026 World Cup. He also recalled converting his spot-kick when Bosnia eliminated Italy during the World Cup play-offs back in March.

    Looking back on that fixture, Alajbegovic stated: "The match against Italy was a good one, fortunately we won in the end, but it was very difficult and they played very well. I feel ready for Serie A and for Italian football. Playing for the biggest team in Italy is a source of pride, and I’ll have to work hard to improve."

    He emphasised his ambition to "adapt very quickly and show my qualities straight away," while offering a piece of advice to his younger self: "Believe in yourself, because you can achieve a great deal."

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  • Luciano Spalletti JuventusGetty

    Spalletti integration awaits Alajbegovic

    Alajbegovic is now preparing for full integration into the Juventus first-team setup under Luciano Spalletti ahead of the new campaign. His ability to operate on either flank alongside his two-footedness will serve as valuable assets in his bid to secure a starting role. The Bianconeri kick off their Serie A season with an away trip to newly promoted Frosinone on August 23.

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